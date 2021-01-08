If you’re still struggling to process Wednesday’s events, let Ben & Jerry’s help you out:

Yesterday was not a protest—it was a riot to uphold white supremacy.

(1/8) — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 7, 2021

It was allowed to happen. The mostly white insurrectionists roamed freely and without consequence through the heart of our democracy. The only explanation is that this was allowed to happen because they were white—not Black, Brown or Indigenous people. (2/8) — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 7, 2021

Yes, that’s the only possible explanation.

The white mob that made its way to the dais of the US House of Representatives and the Senate, literally sitting in the chair the vice president had been in minutes before, is the ultimate embodiment of white privilege. (3/8) — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 7, 2021

We saw two Americas yesterday. In one America we saw record voter turnout driven by Black voters that resulted in the election of the first Black and first Jewish senators from the state of Georgia—our democracy at its best. (4/8) — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 7, 2021

In the second America we saw a mostly white mob, encouraged by the president, violently invade the seat of our democracy in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. It was a failed coup—our democracy in peril. (5/8) — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 7, 2021

Both of these Americas are us. Black and Brown people have long understood this. They’ve been exposed to the white tyranny that was on full display at yesterday’s riot since the founding of our nation. It’s the double standard that undergirds white supremacy in our nation. (6/8) — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 7, 2021

Both of these Americas are us. How we respond to the events of yesterday will determine which America we will be. (7/8) — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 7, 2021

Resign, impeach, 25th Amendment… not one more day.

(8/8) — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 7, 2021

We’ve come a long way from Cherry Garcia.

Ben and Jerry’s continue to succinctly and passionately describe the current situation in this country better then most political leaders — jessie miller (@portlandnyc) January 7, 2021

Just because it’s “succinct” and “passionate” doesn’t mean

4 people have died But thank you ice cream https://t.co/ije1sMaqou — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) January 8, 2021

Five now.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the United States Capitol Police died tonight. He was killed while defending our Capitol from a rampaging mob of Trump supporters. He responded to the riots and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He was 42 years old. pic.twitter.com/OBSya2HXGt — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) January 8, 2021

But yes, thank you, ice cream.