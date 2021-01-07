As Twitchy told you, the young woman who was shot and killed in by Capitol Police during yesterday’s riots has been identified as Ashli Babbitt.

And now that her name is out there, former “Jeopardy!” champ and self-proclaimed “Professional pot-stirrer and opinion-haver” Arthur Chu is ready to share his thoughts and feelings about her death and the Capitol riots:

You can probably see where this is going:

Isn’t leftists automatically labeling everyone who doesn’t agree with them “Nazis” part of how we got here? They called their ideological opponents “Nazis” to justify violence against them, and now they’re acting all shocked and self-righteous over far-Right protesters and rioters who feel justified in their own violence.

What the hell.

Regardless of how you may feel about Ashli Babbitt’s role in her own death, we’d like to think that civilized people could at least agree that Arthur Chu’s argument that anyone he decides is a Nazi deserves to be “put down” is seriously messed up.

Problems. Plural.

Don’t be modest, Arthur. You’ve dug quite a lovely little hole for yourself, too.

Arthur Chu has clearly lost his humanity. And the irony of him dehumanizing Ashli Babbitt hasn’t escaped our attention.

 

Until Arthur Chu decides to celebrate someone else’s death, anyway.

Tags: Arthur ChuAshli BabbittCapitolNaziNazis