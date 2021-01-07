The following OAN clip has been brought to you by the letters W, T, and F:

Yeah, you know what? There’s absolutely no excuse for that kind of garbage. None.

Trending

It’s one thing to believe that a bunch of Republicans betrayed Donald Trump. People have that prerogative. But it’s another thing entirely to use imagery and rhetoric like that, particularly given our current political climate.

Violent rhetoric is violent rhetoric is violent rhetoric. Full stop.

 

 

Tags: Donald TrumpOANOANNRepublicans against Trumprest in peaceviolent rhetoric