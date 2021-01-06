Chuck Schumer’s riding high today thanks to Democrats’ Senate victory in Georgia. At long last, he gets to sit in the driver’s seat.

And he’s got a message for everyone:

Buckle up! — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021

You heard him!

Good advice if you’re riding with Warnock https://t.co/pkwqn3KK7f — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 6, 2021

True story.

But really. Are we supposed to be impressed? Excited? Intimidated? What, exactly? Because it doesn’t sound like Schumer’s steering us toward the promised path of unity.

I am controlling my tongue right now, because if I said what I really wanted to say, I might get suspended. https://t.co/3qQxUhnUHq — Ge🎇rge Wept; Awoman (@GeorgeWept) January 6, 2021

So this is what “National Healing” looks like…. https://t.co/6J1QAQuKQz — Matt Kibbe (@mkibbe) January 6, 2021

This is what he means by coming together as a nation. He wants to ramrod a radical agenda. This is about the worst tweet he could have sent today. https://t.co/3Tx7nqRE6y — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 6, 2021

You know things are about to suck when the new majority leader tells you, “Buckle up!” https://t.co/PYkVeNYUtZ — Steven (@notbaduser) January 6, 2021

This should be the scariest thing you read today. https://t.co/cvhRccIRiH — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) January 6, 2021

On the other hand, we’ve seen this kind of bravado before. From both sides. It’s not unreasonable to assume it’s a lot emptier than what Schumer wants everyone to believe.

The overpromising is upon us, soon to be followed by under-delivering, betrayal, and fatalism. This cycle is getting old. https://t.co/EQUxCEHq5r — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 6, 2021