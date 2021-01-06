Chuck Schumer’s riding high today thanks to Democrats’ Senate victory in Georgia. At long last, he gets to sit in the driver’s seat.

And he’s got a message for everyone:

You heard him!

True story.

But really. Are we supposed to be impressed? Excited? Intimidated? What, exactly? Because it doesn’t sound like Schumer’s steering us toward the promised path of unity.

On the other hand, we’ve seen this kind of bravado before. From both sides. It’s not unreasonable to assume it’s a lot emptier than what Schumer wants everyone to believe.

