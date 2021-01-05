When Rick Wilson speaks, conservatives listen.

And then they roll their eyes:

In Georgia, @ReverendWarnock is the constitutional conservative in the race. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 4, 2021

Well, given Rick Wilson’s understanding of “conservatism” these days, we can see why he’d say something like that.

Doesn’t make it any less asinine, however.

Rick Wilson describing what is or isn't Conservative is like Hellen Keller describing the color blue…there's just no personal point of reference. https://t.co/GPyfRfq4Q5 — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) January 5, 2021

running over your wife is pretty old school https://t.co/vGHPgbuGps — Stefan Constantine (@WhatTheBit) January 5, 2021

I’ve been high before but I’ve never been this high pic.twitter.com/oB30GVFAZS — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 5, 2021

You don’t have to like Loeffler to realize that this is…not true. pic.twitter.com/zLkDmbbOZE — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 5, 2021

LOL, Rick Wilson is a joke. https://t.co/KSI8twctOx — Ge🎇rge Wept; Awoman (@GeorgeWept) January 5, 2021

And not even a good one. Rick Wilson can’t possibly think that constitutional conservatives would vote for Raphael Warnock, so what’s he doing trying to paint Raphael Warnock as a constitutional conservative? Does he think that’s a selling point for Democrats?

Oh well. Fortunately for Rick, he doesn’t have to be all that smart. Just smarter than the suckers who buy what he’s selling.

Real mystery why this guy is grifting "resistance" dopes for cash instead of working for Republicans now. https://t.co/JeSmBG9ZlI — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 5, 2021

Yeah, quite a head-scratcher!