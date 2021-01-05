You’re going to want to sit down for this hot scoop from NBC News:

Whaaaaaat?! Tell us more, NBC News!

What’s next? Dogs and cats living together?

Trending

Somebody get the smelling salts.

Thank you, NBC News, for bringing this Very Important Scientific Study to our attention. Otherwise, we might never have discovered something so painfully obvious to anyone with even a rudimentary understanding of basic biology.

Tags: biological womenbiologycisgender womenhormone therapymennbc newsSportstransgender womenwomen