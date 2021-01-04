New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to show the rest of the country what bold, competent leadership looks like:

If you wanted to make sure that rapidly expiring vaccines distributed in 10-dose vials end up in the trash, this is how you'd do it pic.twitter.com/kBt5JqDmlD — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) January 2, 2021

When Andrew Cuomo puts his mind to something, he makes it happen.

And he’s really put his mind to being obscenely awful.

Reminder that this guy is somehow getting a gd COVID Emmy pic.twitter.com/GRkQMtSgLw — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) January 3, 2021

It’s true, there’s some comfort to be drawn from the knowledge that outside of Hollywood and much of the MSM, Andrew Cuomo is well on his way to becoming the most universally despised politician in America (assuming he’s not there already).

oh my god, this is insanehttps://t.co/FlhlvU8IE8 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 3, 2021

for the record, I actually wrote about how Washington is planning for the OPPOSITE of this and using an "honor system" for prioritization (which I called "the appropriate choice") This isn't a red-blue thing. This is a dumb-smart thing. pic.twitter.com/tK1uTx7NmU — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 3, 2021

And Andrew Cuomo is putting all his eggs in the “dumb” basket.

This is—yet another—terrible idea. "Eligibility certification" will slow things down and will not make up for the real problem—slow and inefficient distribution. And what the heck with that penalty? The punitive, counterproductive mindset that underlies so much of our failure. https://t.co/bI4qccMTF3 — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) January 3, 2021

It’s a direct response to this story (because they’re Orthodox Jewish clinics) pic.twitter.com/AIhP0h5Tkx — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 3, 2021

In Cuomo's America, this nurse in Israel that grabbed a pizza boy to vaccinate when a vaccine was about to expire would be fined a million dollars.https://t.co/oNS7jgHxui — Nick Schrock (@schrockn) January 3, 2021

This is ridiculous. Just get as many people vaccinated ASAP. I’d rather some non eligible people get it than we waste vaccines. — Yael Eidelman Hod (@HodYael) January 3, 2021

I'm in favor of prioritizing the elderly, but if it is going to be wasted, every vaccinated person is one less person that can infect the elderly. — Jack Oatmon, Jack Of All Trades, Master Of None (@TomTraversIII) January 3, 2021

This is evil. — Geffen Avraham 📐 (@GeffenAvraham) January 3, 2021

This … is Andrew Cuomo.

New York would have been better off picking someone at random to be governor. — Poor Substitute for Publius (@psforpublius) January 3, 2021

So would California, evidently:

Not to be outdone, California gov Gavin Newsom tells providers that if they give an elderly friend, teacher or emergency worker that vaccine before they're supposed to, he'll yank their license AND trash their reputation. Letting the miracle drug expire on the shelf remains A-OK pic.twitter.com/wV0uFgBkz3 — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) January 3, 2021

To be clear, the COVID19 vaccine is not a “miracle drug.” But the basic point still stands: Gavin Newsom is a thug. A hypocritical one, at that.

This from a creature previously caught violating his own lockdown orders is unforgivable. — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) January 3, 2021

And utterly predictable.

We’ve learned many lessons from the COVID19 pandemic. Including that politicians who were already awful could become even worse.