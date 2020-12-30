By now, you’ve probably heard at least something about the strange saga of Hilaria Baldwin’s years-long charade of Spanishness.

Her husband Alec Baldwin has valiantly defended her honor:

Is he defending her because he genuinely thought she was from Spain? Janice Dean has stumbled across some video of Alec Baldwin impersonating Hilaria, complete with his version of her purported Spanish accent:

Here’s Alec Baldwin recently on Howard Stern impersonating his wife…with a Spanish accent. pic.twitter.com/idP4RgiqfE — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 30, 2020

His wife is from Spain, you know:

Oh wow. He’s been doing this for years! On Letterman in 2013! “My wife is from Spain”pic.twitter.com/2QmjRKPgRD — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 30, 2020

El Bostoñ!

It’s definitely possible that Hilaria has had Alec fooled all these years. He is, after all, a notoriously stupid person.

But Dean can’t help but wonder:

Maybe Alec is the one that started it all… — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 30, 2020

That does sound like something he’d do …

In any event, Alec Baldwin is lookin’ pretty silly these days.

The whole thing is utterly bizarre! — Jason Goldstein (@jsg629) December 30, 2020

This gets better by the day — Burm (@BurmCast) December 30, 2020

Hey @HowardStern have @AlecBaldwin back and have him do that accent again! — Marianne (@HappyTRUMPer) December 30, 2020

