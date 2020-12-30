If you thought that the COVID19 vaccines held the promise of a light at the end of this dark tunnel we’ve been stuck in, well, Reuters has some disturbing news for you:

California nurse tests positive over a week after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: ABC https://t.co/wTZNqtTBmD pic.twitter.com/xwceAlccW6 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 30, 2020

What?! So a nurse contracted COVID19 even after getting the vaccine? Or — arguably worse — contracted COVID19 from the vaccine?

Please, Reuters, tell us more so we can be properly terrified:

Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

Six days later on Christmas Eve, he became sick after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit, the report added. He got the chills and later came down with muscle aches and fatigue.

Dear. God.

We’d better stop vaccinating people against COVID19 before they all contract COVID19!

Or … not:

“Nurse gets COVID before vaccine immunity has had time to take effect”

Not as click-baity a headline I suppose 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Aidan forgets why he (@aidno) December 30, 2020

So what???? It's a 2-shot vaccination. The EUA was not for a single dose – because that's not what the data supported. The 2nd dose matters https://t.co/typHCKUXNm — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🗽 (@meganranney) December 30, 2020

Right. This is true of most vaccines. This is not unexpected. https://t.co/o0rd1f7xmf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 30, 2020

Reuters’ own article acknowledges that at the end:

“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it’s going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” [Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego] said. “That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%, and you need that second dose to get up to 95%,” Ramers added.

Wait, so Reuters’ headline and the bulk of their article was wildly misleading? Why would they do something like that while Donald Trump is still in the White House?

Oh.

It is a 2 dose regimen-you know this. Do better. — Dr. Nurse Anne (@enkybird) December 30, 2020

I expect better reporting from Reuters. This is misleading. — DBKinkead (@dbkinkead) December 30, 2020

Well, there’s your problem. You shouldn’t’ve expected better reporting from Reuters. Guess the joke’s on you!

Irresponsible. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) December 30, 2020

Shameful and irresponsible headline @Reuters — Chris Alexander (@alexandermania) December 30, 2020

I think if a random member of the public tweets something like this, then I get it, but where are your science journalists? She hadn't had the necessary second dose. It's like saying 'suicidal woman takes first dose of antidepressant and still wasn't cured'. Very irresponsbile. — emmalouisejay (@emmalouisejay) December 30, 2020

This is irresponsible journalism. One case does not make the rule. This is not how science works, and the headline threatens confidence in vaccine effectiveness. — Mateo Prochazka (@teozka) December 30, 2020

It’s almost as if that was Reuters’ goal all along.