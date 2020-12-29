Good news, everyone! It’s officially OK to get the COVID19 vaccine now:

Harris receives COVID-19 shot in bid to boost U.S. vaccine confidence https://t.co/F8cqio5ezw pic.twitter.com/O5W9wQqk3z — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2020

Oh, thank goodness. It wasn’t so long ago when Kamala Harris was urging skepticism about the safety of any vaccine developed during the Trump administration. Now that she Joe Biden will be president in a few weeks and will soon be able to start taking credit for everything, it’s important for her to boost confidence.

.@SenKamalaHarris receives the #Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, "I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly, it is safe… This is about saving lives. I trust the scientists." pic.twitter.com/jm2ZKy6C2Q — CSPAN (@cspan) December 29, 2020

Anti-vaxxer (because Orange Man Bad) decides to….get the COVID vaccine? Gotta love @JonScottFNC's reaction: "She has somehow overcome her skepticism of the vaccine." pic.twitter.com/2IDbIVIEQX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 29, 2020

Amazing how that works.

It's nice to see she has changed her tone since her last comments about taking the vaccine. https://t.co/zHTT0A7zsx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2020

In case you need your memories refreshed:

“If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking it.” — @KamalaHarris, 10/7/20 https://t.co/2ShVTO4Ed5 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 29, 2020

She’s come a long way, baby.

Well, naturally. This is about leadership, after all.

The least deserving person due to her own anti-vaxx statements. Truly deplorable. https://t.co/Dgq8NPj3xP — kaitlin, certified pool operator (@thefactualprep) December 29, 2020

And she’ll be fêted for it.

