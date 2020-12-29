Good news, everyone! It’s officially OK to get the COVID19 vaccine now:

Oh, thank goodness. It wasn’t so long ago when Kamala Harris was urging skepticism about the safety of any vaccine developed during the Trump administration. Now that she Joe Biden will be president in a few weeks and will soon be able to start taking credit for everything, it’s important for her to boost confidence.

Amazing how that works.

In case you need your memories refreshed:

She’s come a long way, baby.

Well, naturally. This is about leadership, after all.

And she’ll be fêted for it.

