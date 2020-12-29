CNN is busy trying to make Marco Rubio look like a villain for calling out Dr. Anthony Fauci’s numerous contradictions throughout the COVID19 pandemic, but the truth is that Fauci has given Rubio — and many others — some pretty valid reasons to question him.

And if firefighters aren’t going to dig further into those reasons, well, Carol Roth sure as hell will:

Thread/

Why do people not trust “experts”, the govt or the media? Here’s a little bit on what happened around masks. While some will say the science changed or the information changed, it did not. The politics changed (as admitted in the

thread)… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

Let’s join her for a stroll down Memory Lane:

First, studies back to 2007 recommended mask wearing as protocol for similar respiratory viruses. This was known by “experts”. https://t.co/ANy5bWyhhI; https://t.co/XqlwDQtRrW; https://t.co/Gu8dyfdtTl — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

Here’s what we were told.

February 2020, people were buying masks on their own. The US Surgeon general said to STOPhttps://t.co/odJWDswpEf — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

February 2020, Wapo- “How to prepare for coronavirus in the U.S. (Spoiler: Not sick? No need to buy any masks.)” (you may need to scroll the thread to see tweet)https://t.co/XwghxRIuzs — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

February 2020, CNN “There's been a run of surgical masks in the US because of the coronavirus scare. You don't need them, physicians say.”https://t.co/Q5xiN6GqMd — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

CNN again “Masks can't stop the coronavirus in the US, but hysteria has led to bulk-buying and price-gouging” https://t.co/idJNamh6IB — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

MSNBC: “Frequent hand-washing, not wearing a face mask, is the most important step the public can take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the WHO says.” https://t.co/boKlc8039T — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

March- Masks can be hurtful! CNN: “Masks may actually increase your coronavirus risk if worn improperly, surgeon general warns.” https://t.co/4snZOJ8Kn3 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

WaPo- Epidemiology experts said the most important aspect of preparedness costs nothing at all — calm. (you may need to scroll the thread to see tweet)https://t.co/gWVGU0mgmf — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

WaPo – If you’re not already sick and you’re not a health-care worker, you don’t need to wear a mask. And you certainly don’t need to buy every box your local pharmacy has in stock. (you may need to scroll the thread to see tweet)https://t.co/tiJyPf3HrC — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

House Rep Eric Swalwell “stop wearing masks #coronavirus” https://t.co/QTAQBsbtvH — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

Ah, yes. A classic.

End of March- NBC News criticizes the President for being fixated on masks and arguing with experts who said not to wear them…https://t.co/KpuXtB4jYV pic.twitter.com/Om3DBWmHyU — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

ABC News tweeted, “There is little benefit to wearing a surgical type mask, and may even put you at greater risk for spreading infection, infectious disease doctors told ABC News.” https://t.co/EeCL1OXa9x — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

The CDC changed their position early April. Outlets say *that* was political. Daily Beast: https://t.co/Hy6RpzzBzU — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

June & July 2020, Dr. Fauci himself admitted that the public was intentionally misled for months because of a concern of limited resources supplies for medical professionals. https://t.co/EE15EIf4uf; https://t.co/SToGCTEG7X — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

Fast forward to December, Fauci moves the goalposts on herd immunity: https://t.co/VVnaUdIoN0 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

Fauci admitted to it!

And whether the media like it or not, that has consequences.