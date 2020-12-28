If you’ve never heard of Jimmy Galligan, you’ve been missing out. He’s quite the social-media-savvy young man!

The New York Times recently wrote a lengthy article about the Leesburg, Virginia, student’s long crusade seeking social justice for white female classmate Mimi Groves’ use of the N-word in a video when she was 15 years old.

A high school student said a racial slur in a video. Her classmate posted it online to teach her a lesson, after she had chosen a university. Then came the backlash. https://t.co/uCmqy6N7Fu — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 27, 2020

“Then came the backlash.”

A psychopathic kid gets a video of a girl using a racial slur when she's 15, holds on to it until she has chosen a college to get her admissions revoked. The NYT celebrates this "reckoning." How many previous tyrannical regimes have gone after the children?https://t.co/cgIsjgMKp3 pic.twitter.com/UoQ48j3jhE — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 27, 2020

"Since the racial reckoning of the summer, many white teenagers, when posting dance videos to social media, no longer sing along with the slur in rap songs." This is what separates us from the Chinese. Well, done, free media. pic.twitter.com/2OsUI8yk15 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 27, 2020

"Ms. Groves was among many incoming freshmen across the country whose admissions offers were revoked by at least a dozen universities after videos emerged on social media of them using racist language." Free country, definitely worth fighting for. pic.twitter.com/rM2pILgzq0 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 27, 2020

It’s not necessarily the case that the New York Times is “celebrating” what happened to Mimi Groves (though they don’t seem like they’re in any hurry to point out that Jimmy Galligan is a garbage person).

But there’s no doubt that Jimmy Galligan is quite pleased with his actions:

One of Ms. Groves’s friends, who is Black, said Ms. Groves had personally apologized for the video long before it went viral. Once it did in June, the friend defended Ms. Groves online, prompting criticism from strangers and fellow students. “We’re supposed to educate people,” she wrote in a Snapchat post, “not ruin their lives all because you want to feel a sense of empowerment.” For his role, Mr. Galligan said he had no regrets. “If I never posted that video, nothing would have ever happened,” he said. And because the internet never forgets, the clip will always be available to watch. “I’m going to remind myself, you started something,” he said with satisfaction. “You taught someone a lesson.”

Galligan’s got so much to be proud of.

This is completely psychotic and likely done for personal revenge of some kind, but sure let’s give it glowing coverage as a blow against The Man in the pages of the NYT. https://t.co/R6otAZUSSl — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) December 27, 2020

The white girl was clearly not racist but the kid who ruined her clearly is. Dude is ashamed of his white father and seems to hold an animosity toward whites — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) December 27, 2020

And that’s good enough to get him featured in the New York Times.

NYT finds space on their website for a story about some ghoul trying to ruin a girl’s life over a thing she said when she was 15. the times has yet to cover news of eric swalwell, a high-ranking democrat on the house intelligence committee, being compromised by a chinese spy. https://t.co/MyobNYik8g — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 27, 2020

The New York Times is just striking while the iron’s hot. Cancel culture is where it’s at.

The hero of this story only got a short paragraph. pic.twitter.com/Lfwzi90eIh — Nathan Snyder (@NathanFromPA) December 27, 2020

You can literally commit murder at fifteen and it may have less impact on your future than a three second Snapchat where you say 🤫. And for some, this still isn’t totalitarian enough. — 2X (@2xminus1) December 27, 2020

The concept of "justice" gets warped more and more towards "vengeance"

People feel more and more the urge to see other people suffer at their hands rather than feel without any agency at all

The reaction of an angry child when not getting what it wants: lashing out in desrruction — Uncomfortable Brain (@uncomfybrain) December 27, 2020

That story made my physically sick. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 27, 2020

So awful — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 27, 2020

This man is seriously sick. What kind of society is this? https://t.co/DKjRcy6F48 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 27, 2020

A deranged one.

This feels like revenge porn but for social justice. This is gross. — Marmee (@marmee_r) December 27, 2020

This isn’t justice it’s disgusting and petty — Milf-Chan Jeremy (@NotEvilJeremy) December 27, 2020

Wow. Disgusting. — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) December 27, 2020

It is indeed disgusting.

But, as disgusting as it is, it’s also extremely educational. Not just because it shines another spotlight on cancel culture, but because Jimmy Galligan will be able to look back on this someday having learned something.

He wanted to teach Mimi Groves a lesson. Wait til he gets a load of the lesson someone’s going to teach him.

This article is going to be the top search result for Jimmy Galligan when he is applying for jobs in a couple of years. — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) December 27, 2020