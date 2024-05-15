Politico: President Biden's Aides Worry About His 'Psychological Torment' Over Hunter

President Joe Biden's White House aides are worried about him. Not about him falling up the baby steps on Air Force One, but about the psychological torment he faces as his criminal son Hunter goes to trial. This isn't the first story we've read pitying Biden, who just loves his son so much. That was the only mistake he made raising him — loving him too much.

Biden aides worry about psychological torment as Hunter heads for trial https://t.co/oRDFtr4uC9 — POLITICO (@politico) May 15, 2024

According to Biden, his son has done nothing wrong, so what's he worried about? Hunter certainly knows his way around the courtroom considering all the child support hearings he attended.

Politico reports:

President Joe Biden will soon have to watch and wait as 12 jurors in his home state decide whether his son is guilty of felony gun charges — a case brought by his own Justice Department. For the White House, the scenario of Hunter Biden’s first criminal trial, all but assured to start June 3, is an unprecedented event in American political history that they hoped never to face. … Three advisers granted anonymity to speak about private deliberations said they, and members of the First Family, are worried about the weight Hunter Biden’s trial will place on the president at an already difficult time for him politically. Biden has expressed fears to them about the possibility that his son will serve time in prison. “He worries about Hunter every single day, from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep,” said one of the three advisers. “That will only pick up during a trial.”

First of all, he's guilty of felony gun charges — it's a miracle it took him this long to be charged. Second, Biden will just pardon him anyway. We doubt he worries about Hunter from dawn until dusk (or 4:30 p.m. or whenever he goes to bed).

Hopefully Biden can clear his busy schedule to attend. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 15, 2024

Maybe he’ll be free on Wednesdays… — Christian Collins, MCTV 🎙 🏒🥅 (@mediachristian4) May 15, 2024

This entire administration causes me psychological torment. — Marc Hoover (@MarcHoover1) May 15, 2024

Can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. — Rob Leder (@rleder) May 15, 2024

Maybe he should not have raised such a reprehensible son. — Tom Crowell (@tom_crowell51) May 15, 2024

Hunter Biden is a 50 year old man. https://t.co/cmkJnyitaj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 15, 2024

54.

He's so worried that he facilitated Hunter, a drug addict, flying around the world picking up bags of cash. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) May 15, 2024

There's already a backdated signed pardon in a drawer in the White House, to be pulled out in case Joe kicks the bucket before junior gets sentenced (if Joe's still around, the pardon will be issued on Christmas Eve). — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 15, 2024

He worries Hunter will slip up and admit that Joe knew everything all along. — Greg Schwartz (@Schwartzman88) May 15, 2024

So, dealing with the ramifications of a potential criminal trial really takes it out of a person, huh? Wow. Poor guy. — Norm Peterson (@NormPeterson14) May 15, 2024

Hunter is a 50 year old man, not a 5 year old child. Hunter has adult children. Stop pretending. Joe Biden doesn’t even know what day it is most days. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 15, 2024

Maybe Biden should have declined to run in 2020, knowing the legal problems his son could potentially face.



I guess he thought certain elements of our government would continue to run cover for the family. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 15, 2024

Maybe Biden shouldn't have enabled him, so he could get rich, for years and years. 🥴 — Janice (@jannyfayray) May 15, 2024

I guess the president should’ve thought of that before he used his cracked out son as his international bag man. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) May 15, 2024

Good, he raised a criminal that got away with it for far to long. — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) May 15, 2024

The man who ignored his granddaughter is worried about his adult son. — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) May 15, 2024

The stress is killing Joe. He should step down and be with his little child. — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) May 15, 2024

Imagine the psychological torment this must have on all of Biden's aides who are worried about him?

Hunter spends zero days behind bars no matter what the verdict — count on it.

