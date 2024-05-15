Politico: President Biden's Aides Worry About His 'Psychological Torment' Over Hunter

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Is So Tired of White Men Failing Up
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on May 15, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

President Joe Biden's White House aides are worried about him. Not about him falling up the baby steps on Air Force One, but about the psychological torment he faces as his criminal son Hunter goes to trial. This isn't the first story we've read pitying Biden, who just loves his son so much. That was the only mistake he made raising him — loving him too much.

According to Biden, his son has done nothing wrong, so what's he worried about? Hunter certainly knows his way around the courtroom considering all the child support hearings he attended.

Politico reports:

President Joe Biden will soon have to watch and wait as 12 jurors in his home state decide whether his son is guilty of felony gun charges — a case brought by his own Justice Department.

For the White House, the scenario of Hunter Biden’s first criminal trial, all but assured to start June 3, is an unprecedented event in American political history that they hoped never to face.

Three advisers granted anonymity to speak about private deliberations said they, and members of the First Family, are worried about the weight Hunter Biden’s trial will place on the president at an already difficult time for him politically. Biden has expressed fears to them about the possibility that his son will serve time in prison.

“He worries about Hunter every single day, from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep,” said one of the three advisers. “That will only pick up during a trial.”

First of all, he's guilty of felony gun charges — it's a miracle it took him this long to be charged. Second, Biden will just pardon him anyway. We doubt he worries about Hunter from dawn until dusk (or 4:30 p.m. or whenever he goes to bed).

54.

Imagine the psychological torment this must have on all of Biden's aides who are worried about him?

Hunter spends zero days behind bars no matter what the verdict — count on it.

***


