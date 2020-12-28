Last month, we learned that Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock was arrested in 2002 for obstructing an investigation into allegations of child abuse at his church camp.

In 2002, when the police investigated suspected child abuse at Raphael Warnock's church camp for children, Warnock was arrested for obstructing the investigation.

Today, the Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman has a new report shedding more light on the nature of the child abuse allegations:

Today, the Washington Free Beacon's Alana Goodman has a new report shedding more light on the nature of the child abuse allegations:

Among the indignities 12-year-old Anthony Washington endured at the church camp overseen by Reverend Raphael Warnock: counselors who tossed urine on him and locked him outside his cabin overnight. Washington, now 30, recounted the events in an interview with the Washington Free Beacon and said his experience at the camp resulted in a 2003 lawsuitthat ended two years later, when Washington says he and his family received a large financial settlement. … Washington expressed surprise when he was told Warnock is currently running for U.S. Senate in Georgia. “I don’t think nobody like [Warnock] should be running for damn Senate nowhere, running a camp like that,” he told the Free Beacon. “He should not be running for government.” … At least three state agencies—the Maryland State Police, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Health—looked into allegations of child abuse at the camp between 2002 and 2003, according to government records obtained by the Free Beacon.

We don’t know if the allegations are true. But it’s worth noting that a pattern seems to be developing when it comes to Raphael Warnock and allegations of abuse.