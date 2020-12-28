In case you missed it, the New York Post editorial board has finally had it with Donald Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the presidential election results:

Many have noted that it wasn’t so long ago when Trump was touting the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden. Washington Post Fact Checker himself, Glenn Kessler, couldn’t help but make that observation. In his own special way, of course:

Oh yeah. The “the laptop stuff.”

Please do, Glenn. Surely you can elaborate, right?

Oh, that laptop stuff!

Those odds sound just about right.

Guess we can look forward to four-plus years of Real Journalism™ stuff.

