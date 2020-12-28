In case you missed it, the New York Post editorial board has finally had it with Donald Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the presidential election results:

New York Post Editorial Board: “Stop The Insanity: Give it up, Mr. President — for your sake and the nation’s.” https://t.co/YbGrXiirby pic.twitter.com/e3HSRlNORC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 28, 2020

Many have noted that it wasn’t so long ago when Trump was touting the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden. Washington Post Fact Checker himself, Glenn Kessler, couldn’t help but make that observation. In his own special way, of course:

In his final weeks of campaigning, Trump repeatedly praised the NY Post for publishing the laptop stuff —> Give it up, Mr. President — for your sake and the nation's https://t.co/8klke9C6re — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 28, 2020

Oh yeah. The “the laptop stuff.”

“Laptop stuff”🙄 — kaitlin, certified pool operator (@thefactualprep) December 28, 2020

Washington Post: “Laptop Stuff” — PMacintosh (@The_PMix) December 28, 2020

What laptop stuff is he talking about ? — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) December 28, 2020

Hi Glenn… can you provide details on the “laptop stuff”? — bakes (@bakes) December 28, 2020

Tell me more about the laptop stuff — Bachelor of Science David Rice (@bfmva7xsp) December 28, 2020

Please do, Glenn. Surely you can elaborate, right?

The son of the incoming President is under federal investigation for income taxes & money laundering, as his brother, confirmed by the Transition Team after they lied about it and called it Russian misinformation operation . Washington Post lead fact check calls it laptop stuff https://t.co/ieOUlpUlpS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2020

Oh, that laptop stuff!

Wait, what laptop? Did it belong to the son of a candidate? You told me that was all disinformation — Ian (@IanLysaght) December 28, 2020

“Laptop stuff” that was confirmed by the transition team of the incoming President. Glad to see you’ve chosen to turn a blind eye, but I can only imagine you are ready for a four-year vacation after being freed from the gulag Trump threw you in for the last four. — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) December 28, 2020

If the story was about one of Trump's kids instead of Hunter Biden the odds the media would be dismissing it as "laptop stuff" is zero. https://t.co/7bVSGXewo5 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 28, 2020

Those odds sound just about right.

Guess we can look forward to four-plus years of Real Journalism™ stuff.