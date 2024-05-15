Antony Blinken Agrees Ukraine's Elections Should Be Indefinitely Delayed to Save Democracy

The alternate headline to this post could be "Secretary of State and Part Time Bar Rocker Antony Blinken Says Ukraine Elections Will Be Indefinitely Delayed Until Democracy Is Fully Restored."

What will not be indefinitely delayed is shipments of $$$$ and equipment from the U.S.:

🇺🇸🇺🇦 Elections in Ukraine will take place when all Ukrainians can vote, all of them. - Blinken



So as long as Russia holds territories, there will not be an election, even if there is a long term ceasefire or peace. pic.twitter.com/kqHehXPlV7 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 14, 2024

This makes it sound like there won't be any elections in Ukraine for a long time:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Ukraine will hold elections when all Ukrainians – including those now living in Russian territory – decide the time is right. Blinken’s conditions essentially permit Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to postpone a vote unless these territories are recaptured. “We’re working with the government and civil society groups to shore up Ukraine’s election infrastructure,” Blinken said in a speech at Kiev Polytechnic Institute on Tuesday.

Blinken helped make it clear that the club scene in Kyiv is still going strong:

They can party in Ukrainian night clubs but they can’t vote. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) May 14, 2024

I can totally understand why President Zelensky canceled the elections in Ukraine. It's way too dangerous to allow people to decide who their president should be when even the Secretary of State Antony Blinken is terrified to go outside his bunker in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/z1TN8tYy5m — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 15, 2024

Blinken kept the bunker rockin' while he was in Kyiv (provided the bar he was playing in was called "The Bunker"):

Sec. of State Antony Blinken joins a band in Kyiv to perform Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.” pic.twitter.com/N8Ia2KdHgc — The Recount (@therecount) May 14, 2024

TRANSLATION: Zelensky is a dictator and we're funding him with our tax dollars. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 14, 2024

They need Zelenskyy to stay in power … Gosh, wonder why. https://t.co/f6zW5L8KBv — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 15, 2024

It's a total mystery (insert massive eye roll here).

Democracy is suspended in Ukraine in the name of protecting democracy. https://t.co/hrF44wTFU9 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 14, 2024

Everything is completely upside-down.

Suspending elections to “protect democracy”.



The world forever lives in a state of paradox. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) May 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate Biden and the Democrats would like everybody to believe is an "authoritarian" threat is facing multiple prosecutions, because projection is all the Dems have at this point.