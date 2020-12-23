Last week, the New York Times was once again in full-on damage-control mode, this time over the star subject of their hit “Caliphate” podcast serious being charged in Canada with “perpetrating a terrorism hoax.” Oops, right? Happens to the best of us.

Dean Baquet admitted that “we didn’t listen hard enough” to the evidence that Shehroze Chaudhry, aka Abu Huzayfah, was lying through his teeth.

And now, the New York Times has made the moral decision to withdraw their entry for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize. They really wanted to get out ahead of this thing.

Thanks to Tablet’s Wesley Yang for bringing this to our attention:

So stunning and brave.

See what Yang did there?

Most indeededly.

Well, yeah. You know, “standards.”

