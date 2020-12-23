Last night on his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson aired police bodycam footage featuring Georgia Democratic Senate hopeful Raphael Warnock and his now-ex-wife Ouleye Ndoye. The reason the footage was shot on bodycam is that Ndoye had called the police after Warnock allegedly ran over her foot with his car.

Brian Stelter, CNN’s President of Fox News Watching, has yet to tweet about the disturbing allegations. But CNN is more than just Brian Stelter, so let’s not write them off just yet, OK?

Here’s @CNN’s most recent tweet about Raphael Warnock:

Raphael Warnock's opponent accuses him of celebrating the "hatred" of a fiery Black pastor. But there's another "radical" pastor in the Senate candidate's life: His late father. https://t.co/ZgFZs4ZK5b — CNN (@CNN) December 21, 2020

@CNNPolitics tweeted about it, too:

The other "radical" pastor behind Raphael Warnock's US Senate bid in Georgia https://t.co/H42V6klDLu — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 20, 2020

Guess they’re too busy fighting the real infernos to notice trivial stuff like a woman accusing her ex-husband of driving a car over her foot.

OK, well, surely we can at least count on Jake Tapper to use his considerable Twitter platform to bring the troubling new Warnock story to his followers’ attention, right?

CNN calling SC Senate for @LindseyGrahamSC AL Senate for @TTuberville GA Senate will go to run off between @ReverendWarnock and @KLoeffler — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 4, 2020

That’s what a Twitter search returned when we looked for tweets from Tapper about Warnock.

I'm going to go ahead and guess that if a Republican running for Senate's wife was on bodycam footage crying over an assault and telling officers "He's not who he pretends to be" @jaketapper and CNN probably wouldn't ignore it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2020

Shows how much you know, Stephen. As a matter of fact, as of today, Jake Tapper isn’t ignoring it at all.

Just look at Jake’s retweet of Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein’s takeaway (and we know how tough the AJC is on Raphael Warnock):

That counts, right?

Bluestein’s tweet doesn’t actually even touch on the nature of the “dispute” between Raphael Warnock and Ouleye Ndoye. If we didn’t know better, we might think Ndoye was paying Warnock a compliment.

Imagine trying to figure out what this tweet is about if you get your news from CNN. Well done, @jaketapper. https://t.co/TJgQ38LjfE — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 23, 2020

Well done as always @jaketapper — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) December 23, 2020

Ah yes, he's done his tweet and now he doesn't need to do anything else! Conservatives now have their crumbs! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 23, 2020

Fig leaf applied — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 23, 2020

Carry on, everyone. CNN has Real News™ to report.