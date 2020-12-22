At long last, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker can rest easy knowing that “we finally have a COVID-19 relief package”:

Hold up, Cory. Whose obstruction, now?

And Cory appears to think that blaming Mitch McConnell for Democrats’ obstruction will be enough to make everyone forget what hot garbage the “relief package” is.

Trending

It’s a bold strategy. Let’s see how it’s working out for him:

 

Tags: Coronavirus ReliefCory BookerCOVID-reliefCOVID19 reliefMitch McConnellObstruction