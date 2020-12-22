At long last, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker can rest easy knowing that “we finally have a COVID-19 relief package”:

After seven months of Mitch McConnell's obstruction, we finally have a COVID-19 relief package. This bill is a step in the right direction, but there's more work left to be done. It is clear that Congress will need to provide additional aid in the months to come. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 22, 2020

Hold up, Cory. Whose obstruction, now?

Mitch McConnell’s obstruction?! Do you think everyone is stupid? pic.twitter.com/gIDIbtgNfg — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 22, 2020

They do indeed think everyone is stupid. https://t.co/bCGsSAwhcX — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) December 22, 2020

And Cory appears to think that blaming Mitch McConnell for Democrats’ obstruction will be enough to make everyone forget what hot garbage the “relief package” is.

It’s a bold strategy. Let’s see how it’s working out for him:

This is not a step in the right direction at all — Michael (@jeezum_krow) December 22, 2020

It’s a slap in the face actually. — Claire Voyant (@Nikapooh1) December 22, 2020

You mean the Let them eat cake bill? Cory this was a huge disappointment — DrPamelarita54 (@pamelarita54) December 22, 2020

$600? That won't cover much of anything in Newark @CoryBooker WTF!!! Stop the F'n victory lap and do the right thing by taking Pork out of that bill. — Angry Latino (@AngryLatino) December 22, 2020

Sometimes…it's best to say nothing. All of you, should be ashamed as I bet your last dinner out, or 2…cost more than this. This does not pay rent anywhere in america and may just feed you, and get some gas when you are sleeping in your car. — G-ma is my name- techie (@LLifeeveryday) December 22, 2020

with all due respect.. this is a fart in the breeze .. our entire democracy/government NEEDS to do better!!! term limits on every single political hack — BillyMac (@mcelvis) December 22, 2020

In the MONTHS to come??? We already waited months for pretty much crumbs. How about you guys get working on the next deal NOW. This one was a failure. 600 dollars is barely enough to get through one month.. you guys are failing us and people are suffering when they shouldnt be. — festive crybaby (@lenaxdolores) December 22, 2020

This is not a step in the right direction 🤦🏾‍♀️ what is wrong with y'all (Dems) with this BS message. This is a sham relief bill and, for y'all to keep saying it's a step in the right direction is foul. Stop disrespecting us. If y'all went okie doke there is no help on the way. FOH! — innocence rising (@RisonTonya) December 22, 2020

And you take no responsibility for not getting it done sooner?? Typical of you. Where will you be vacationing for Christmas after telling your constituents to just let down? — Diceman (@Diceman52989684) December 22, 2020

You all let us down. This is shameful. — ✌🏻𝑆 𝑡 𝑜 𝑟 𝑚 🌊 🇺🇸 (@TheStormRiderS3) December 22, 2020