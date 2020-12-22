Donald Trump’s presidency is drawing to a close, and Nancy Pelosi can’t wait to bust out the gourmet ice cream and celebrate:

“I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone,” Pelosi told her leadership team as they strategized this weekend. “I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet.”https://t.co/I6TFJ56SSJ — POLITICO (@politico) December 22, 2020

Pro tip for Nancy Pelosi: If you’re trying to demonstrate you’re better than Donald Trump, don’t say things that make you sound just like Donald Trump.

Unless, of course, you just don’t care.

“Time for Healing” 🙄 — Bryan Lancaster (@rlshield) December 22, 2020

. . . and, oh yeah, unity. — David (@808to818) December 22, 2020

Pelosi is no better than Trump. Motivated only by power. Swamp. — Scott (@croncrete) December 22, 2020

Democrats ran on bringing desency back to Washington. They lied. As usual. https://t.co/Xfw2kQKLV5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 22, 2020

And, as usual, Nancy’s jab isn’t the solid dunk she thought it was.

she’s great at playing to her core audience. if only she were any sort of competent legislator and parliamentarian, she’d be a real political force. https://t.co/d8ko4uyTlH — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 22, 2020

mitch mcconnell also talks shit. the difference is he delivers. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 22, 2020

It doesn’t get nearly enough notice how terribly the last year has gone for her. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 22, 2020

it has been just a series of massive self-owns. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 22, 2020

That might be the only thing Nancy Pelosi is actually good at.

GP Democrats are so weak they lost seats in a year they should've cleaned up. What makes them think they'll drag Trump anywhere? They haven't for four years. https://t.co/9PPCr2Y0Il — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 22, 2020