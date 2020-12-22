Donald Trump’s presidency is drawing to a close, and Nancy Pelosi can’t wait to bust out the gourmet ice cream and celebrate:

Pro tip for Nancy Pelosi: If you’re trying to demonstrate you’re better than Donald Trump, don’t say things that make you sound just like Donald Trump.

Unless, of course, you just don’t care.

And, as usual, Nancy’s jab isn’t the solid dunk she thought it was.

That might be the only thing Nancy Pelosi is actually good at.

