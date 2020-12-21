In the political race to the bottom, the competition’s always pretty stiff.
But you’ve gotta hand it to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s managed to consistently maintain a leading position:
"Santa's going to be very good to me, I can tell," @NYGovCuomo, saying he worked "very hard this year."
— Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) December 21, 2020
Over to you, Janice Dean:
Omg. I can’t. https://t.co/4D7Nx2QuKi
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 21, 2020
Honestly, who can?
He definitely worked hard on his book deal, his Emmy award and lying through his teeth all year.
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 21, 2020
Worked hard to help kill seniors, jobs and New York State in general?
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 21, 2020
Last time we checked, doing stuff like that landed you a primo spot on the naughty list.
This guy. https://t.co/BrngGdjwEi
— Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) December 21, 2020
This guy is something. https://t.co/kad5Vwk45e
— Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) December 21, 2020
I just can’t with this moron. Absolutely worthless https://t.co/srU0mZPuHE
— KD (@Illegalshift66) December 21, 2020
Narrator: But sadly the governor was unaware that Santa Claus passed away earlier that year in a New York nursing home because of his Covid policies. https://t.co/LTjrygOxVp
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 21, 2020
Worst Governor in America is also excruciatingly tone deaf 🙄🤭 https://t.co/sykENN33ZE
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 21, 2020
Cuomo is Trump with a different party initial after his name and the media in his corner. https://t.co/R1iN0usJsh
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2020
Satan, maybe, but not Santa. https://t.co/J2gu0bTzNX
— Mona (@AmericanEpilog) December 21, 2020
Andrew Cuomo is a sociopath. Who kills thousands of elderly people and then says this? https://t.co/WouEt4pSwj
— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 21, 2020
Andrew Cuomo, that’s who.
this guy is a f*cking psychopath https://t.co/HVg5SyvRZz
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 21, 2020
No. Governor Cuomo deserves coal in his stocking for the rest of his life. https://t.co/kdEhh1JBo6
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 21, 2020
Andrew Cuomo needs to go. Yesterday.
https://t.co/e3PWPbYmtn pic.twitter.com/fGTNsxY3ew
— Russell (@russ_owl) December 21, 2020
***
