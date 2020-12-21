In the political race to the bottom, the competition’s always pretty stiff.

But you’ve gotta hand it to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s managed to consistently maintain a leading position:

Over to you, Janice Dean:

Honestly, who can?

Trending

Last time we checked, doing stuff like that landed you a primo spot on the naughty list.

Andrew Cuomo, that’s who.

Andrew Cuomo needs to go. Yesterday.

***

Related:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo just accepted a leadership award named after a man who allowed a woman to die, so it’s actually quite fitting 

Pity poor COVID19 hero Andrew Cuomo, who’s ‘suffering every lost dollar with’ the NYC restaurants whose business he’s destroying

Tags: Andrew CuomoChristmascoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Janice DeanSantaSanta Claus