In the political race to the bottom, the competition’s always pretty stiff.

But you’ve gotta hand it to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s managed to consistently maintain a leading position:

"Santa's going to be very good to me, I can tell," @NYGovCuomo, saying he worked "very hard this year." — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) December 21, 2020

Over to you, Janice Dean:

Honestly, who can?

He definitely worked hard on his book deal, his Emmy award and lying through his teeth all year. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 21, 2020

Worked hard to help kill seniors, jobs and New York State in general? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 21, 2020

Last time we checked, doing stuff like that landed you a primo spot on the naughty list.

This guy is something. https://t.co/kad5Vwk45e — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) December 21, 2020

I just can’t with this moron. Absolutely worthless https://t.co/srU0mZPuHE — KD (@Illegalshift66) December 21, 2020

Narrator: But sadly the governor was unaware that Santa Claus passed away earlier that year in a New York nursing home because of his Covid policies. https://t.co/LTjrygOxVp — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 21, 2020

Worst Governor in America is also excruciatingly tone deaf 🙄🤭 https://t.co/sykENN33ZE — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 21, 2020

Cuomo is Trump with a different party initial after his name and the media in his corner. https://t.co/R1iN0usJsh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2020

Andrew Cuomo is a sociopath. Who kills thousands of elderly people and then says this? https://t.co/WouEt4pSwj — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 21, 2020

Andrew Cuomo, that’s who.

this guy is a f*cking psychopath https://t.co/HVg5SyvRZz — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 21, 2020

No. Governor Cuomo deserves coal in his stocking for the rest of his life. https://t.co/kdEhh1JBo6 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 21, 2020

Andrew Cuomo needs to go. Yesterday.

***

