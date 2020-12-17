The presidential election is officially over (yes, it’s over). And that means that we can dispense with any pretense of Joe Biden knowing what the hell he’s talking about.

Here’s his latest take on reopening schools for in-person learning:

What’s controversial about it? Are we supposed to applaud Biden’s bold decisiveness because he wants to wait until he’s been president for 100 days before kids can go back to school?

Seriously.

Non-“experts” have actually been saying that for quite some time now.

It’s almost as if Joe Biden’s guidelines are completely arbitrary as far as science is concerned.

It’s almost as if students would have been overwhelmingly better off if schools had been opened up months ago.

That’s a rhetorical question, of course. The answer is obvious to anyone who hasn’t had their heads plunged into the sand:

How ’bout that? Nice work if you can get it.

 

