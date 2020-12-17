The presidential election is officially over (yes, it’s over). And that means that we can dispense with any pretense of Joe Biden knowing what the hell he’s talking about.

Here’s his latest take on reopening schools for in-person learning:

New-Biden on school reopenings: “I know it's going to be controversial for some of you–but I'm going to ask that we're going to be able to open schools at the end of a hundred days,” he told 31 governors on a Zoom today about his COVID plans. Via pool @toddgillman — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 16, 2020

What’s controversial about it? Are we supposed to applaud Biden’s bold decisiveness because he wants to wait until he’s been president for 100 days before kids can go back to school?

It should be controversial that he wants to keep them closed for 100 days, not that he wants to open them after 100 days. — NH (@TwoQuoque) December 16, 2020

Seriously.

Health experts are saying that schools should be open *now*. Not within 100 days of January 20. https://t.co/3kKgm53QuT — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2020

Non-“experts” have actually been saying that for quite some time now.

Schools should have been open 100 days ago. — Allan Houston's Left Knee🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@olumidetheeel) December 16, 2020

100 days is 4/30/21, which is essentially the end of school year for a lot of districts. We need schools open like Jan 20th! — BankLaker2 – it’s fire season (@BankLaker2) December 17, 2020

At the end of 100 days?! That’s May!! Why even bother at that point 3 weeks before the end of the school year?!?!?! His 100 days is the magic elixir to fix everything! NOT! — Jwalk (@imjustajew03) December 16, 2020

It’s almost as if Joe Biden’s guidelines are completely arbitrary as far as science is concerned.

So one of his first acts as President is to “not follow the science” pic.twitter.com/7v895yYWvL — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) December 17, 2020

It’s almost as if students would have been overwhelmingly better off if schools had been opened up months ago.

That’s a rhetorical question, of course. The answer is obvious to anyone who hasn’t had their heads plunged into the sand:

So the efforts of the teachers unions in the 2020 election earned them an additional 100 days of vacation. Which, coincidentally, takes them right up to summer break. https://t.co/rwD390tUJU — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 17, 2020

How ’bout that? Nice work if you can get it.