We don’t know how we missed this, but Fox News channel is home to several opinion hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Thanks to Media Matters Senior Fellow Matt Gertz for bringing it to our attention:

We can’t even, you guys. We’ve never seen such media malpractice! For shame, Fox News! For shame!

But as CNN’s Oliver Darcy — who is nothing if not a straight-news guy himself — points out, we’re the ones who should really be ashamed:

We know that all Oliver Darcy does is watch Fox News, but, like, does he even watch Fox News? Bret Baier is quite possibly the straightest-news guy working in the news today. And is Oliver familiar with Shannon Bream? She’s a journalist in the original sense of the word.

Who’s doing the disservice, though? CNN’s newsrooms cover Fox News all the time and still want to pretend that clowns like Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy and Jim Acosta and Jake Tapper and John Harwood and Abby Phillip and the rest of the circus will be intellectually honest with viewers and readers. Fox News has a lot of opinion hosts, but at least they own it. CNN is effectively trying to pass off their entire “news” roster as objective, professional journalists.

Anything more than zero would be beneficial.

Now that’s straight news.

