Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is a happy guy, but he’s got no patience for Mike Lindell, aka the My Pillow Guy.

So when Lindell interrupted the Shapiro family’s otherwise-enjoyable NBA viewing experience, Shapiro and his wife made it very clear that Lindell is not welcome in their home:

That awful My Pillow guy just came on while our family is watching the Sixers game together. Lori and I yelled at the TV and told the kids to avert their eyes because there was inappropriate content on the screen. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) December 16, 2020

Totally normal behavior.

This sounds normal and healthy. https://t.co/UiTmgiNUon — Brittany (@bccover) December 16, 2020

Gotta love the healing and unity. https://t.co/OXshKfkOHa — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) December 16, 2020

Personally, if we were Josh Shapiro, we’d keep this sort of thing to ourselves. Because it’s really embarrassing.

I am just so embarrassed anymore to be from Pennsylvania. https://t.co/WgntqPMP2h — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) December 16, 2020

This is rather stupid. https://t.co/sBbin5Nh2b — kaitlin, certified pool operator (@thefactualprep) December 16, 2020

That awful My Pillow guy employs hundreds of ex-felons, mostly minority, in Minnesota, providing them with a job and benefits. So obviously Democrats like Josh hate him. https://t.co/MmpIDn7R6h — eric (@eriContrarian) December 16, 2020

But we’re confident that a state AG who brags about yelling at the TV when the My Pillow Guy appears and telling his kids to shield their eyes will approach issues fairly and reasonably.

