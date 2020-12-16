In case you missed it, the New York Post recently did an article on Lauren Kwei, who works for a New York City ambulance company and has been posting on porn site OnlyFans to supplement her income.

NYC medic helped 'make ends meet' with racy OnlyFans side gig https://t.co/2GV2cvfchP pic.twitter.com/Nq1Bo6q9ML — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2020

More from the Post:

“The bottom line: I don’t get paid a lot. I’m just trying to make ends meet,” Kwei told The Post. “I truly don’t think this has anything to do with being a paramedic.” … Kwei defended her side gig. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t affect how I treat people. What I do in my free time is my business. It has no effect on how I care for my patients. I know when I’m working, I’m a paramedic. I think I’m pretty good at my job.” Kwei added, “There are plenty of people who are medical professionals who have every right to do what they want with their own bodies. I’m not doing it at work. Health care workers aren’t making a lot of money. And I’m not the only one trying to make ends meet.”

We’ve gotta say, as long as Kwei is solely responsible for her decision to do this and isn’t hurting anyone else, we’re not really sure why the New York Post decided to run with this.

That said, though, we’re not exactly rah-rah-ing AOC’s response:

Sex work is work. The federal gov has done almost nothing to help people in months. We must pass stimulus checks, UI, small biz relief, hospital funding, etc. Keep the focus of shame there, not on marginalizing people surviving a pandemic without help. https://t.co/eYib7310Rs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2020

Really, AOC?

Shaking my head realizing this is really a leading voice of the Democratic party. https://t.co/FFK80wuLUX — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 16, 2020

She can’t help herself.

“sex work is work” is one of those phrases that becomes more meaningless the more I think about it https://t.co/yFK8DT4LTu — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 16, 2020

And it’s not even just the “sex work is work” stuff. It’s also the chronic, toxic gaslighting. Even after Nancy Pelosi straight-up admitted to deliberately stonewalling on COVID19 relief until Joe Biden won the presidential election, AOC is still trying to blame the federal government, i.e. Republicans, for failing Americans in need.

Does screwing millions of people over count as sex work, too, AOC? Or just work-work?