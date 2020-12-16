Have you heard? President-elect Joe Biden’s presumptive deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon is stunning and brave because she has the honor of being the first woman who is both a hard worker and a mother.

Putting aside everything else, it is rare to hear a woman speaking unapologetically and unselfconsciously about life having kids and an intense job. The kind of thing men aren’t often asked to think twice about but women are always expected to https://t.co/k7ZUJcqCHE — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 16, 2020

It’s no wonder she got her own glowing Glamour profile.

Anyway, quite a few people have already pointed out that notable hardworking mother Amy Coney Barrett didn’t receive quite the same fawning media coverage as Jen O’Malley Dillon.

But wrong party so instead we get resistance porn about The Handmaids Tale instead printed on websites and magazines. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2020

Who’s up for a stroll down Not-So-Distant-Memory Lane? Just follow Stephen L. Miller:

Here's how Glamour mag treated Amy Coney Barrett's working motherhood, fwiw @maggieNYT pic.twitter.com/wNMDTneojE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2020

Quite a stark contrast between Glamour’s respective coverage of Jen O’Malley Dillon and Amy Coney Barrett, huh?

anyway, let’s check in on how the same magazine covered mom and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — extreme plinkett voice: ohhhhhttps://t.co/xk2MON5EXO — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 16, 2020

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, hardworking liberal mothers like Jen O’Malley Dillon are stunning and brave, while hardworking conservative mothers like Amy Coney Barrett are a threat.

The treatment difference is staggering. We suppose to sympathize with a Democratic woman's struggles but a Conservative is "weaponizing" her status, such dishonesty…. https://t.co/8PZaRWfq7r — Bentley Greg (@Bentos03) December 16, 2020

Fantastic find. The staggering double standards. — Anna Tema (@Anatema0) December 16, 2020

Maggie will surely call out the hypocrisy! Any time now… — DakDakDakDakDakGone (@lostfreak4) December 16, 2020

