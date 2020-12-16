Have you heard? President-elect Joe Biden’s presumptive deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon is stunning and brave because she has the honor of being the first woman who is both a hard worker and a mother.

It’s no wonder she got her own glowing Glamour profile.

Anyway, quite a few people have already pointed out that notable hardworking mother Amy Coney Barrett didn’t receive quite the same fawning media coverage as Jen O’Malley Dillon.

Who’s up for a stroll down Not-So-Distant-Memory Lane? Just follow Stephen L. Miller:

Quite a stark contrast between Glamour’s respective coverage of Jen O’Malley Dillon and Amy Coney Barrett, huh?

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, hardworking liberal mothers like Jen O’Malley Dillon are stunning and brave, while hardworking conservative mothers like Amy Coney Barrett are a threat.

We won’t hold our breath.

