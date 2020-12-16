President-elect Joe Biden pick for Transportation Secretary is none other than the illustrious Pete Buttigieg.

And you know what that means: a whole lotta fawning articles about America’s first out-and-proud gay cabinet member.

Pete Buttigieg makes history as first out Cabinet member https://t.co/xuEX6j47kP pic.twitter.com/IuYifervx8 — Queerty (@Queerty) December 16, 2020

History made!

Not sure who needs to hear this, but Pete Buttigieg will not be the *first* openly gay cabinet member. — Andrew Clark 🦃 (@AndrewHClark) December 16, 2020

Say what?!

Why are so many people saying Pete Buttigieg would be the first gay cabinet member? Wasn't Richard Grenell the first? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 15, 2020

Ric Grenell. Say his name. — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 16, 2020

Richard Grenell? Who’s he? We feel like we’ve heard that name before … oh yeah:

Lmao you can’t make it up pic.twitter.com/CVROVYKYFR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2020

Well, to be fair, just this year was, like, 200 years ago.

Did they just forget, or are they trying to re-write history? 🧐 https://t.co/c404AqQ899 — OUTspoken (@getoutspoken20) December 16, 2020

They just erased a gay man for being conservative. CC: @RichardGrenell https://t.co/IpP6PxhL2j — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 16, 2020

That seems to be going around:

This is literally the second time this has happened.https://t.co/bLvUlJCcOX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2020

Pete Buttigieg Would Be First Openly Gay Cabinet Secretary​ https://t.co/9VtvWAjSBu — People (@people) December 16, 2020

It's official. Inbox: Today, Joe Biden announced that Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be nominated to serve as the 19th United States Secretary of Transportation. "He [will] make history as the first openly gay person confirmed to lead a Cabinet department in our nation's history." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 16, 2020

"By selecting Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for transportation, Biden will be nominating the first openly gay person for a Cabinet position."#LGBTQ#MeetBidensCabinethttps://t.co/aSfVVOIF58 — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) December 15, 2020

Congratulations to @PeteButtigieg, nominated by @JoeBiden to be Secretary of Transportation. If approved, he would be the first openly gay member to serve in a presidential cabinet. Another historic step for the #LGBTQ community, whose members have so much to offer the world. — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) December 16, 2020

Congrats to my friend, @PeteButtigieg, who will make history as the first openly gay Cabinet secretary in U.S. history. Representation matters, and seeing the Biden-Harris Administration’s promise of a more inclusive government in action is inspiring. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/C8kAaILNEc — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) December 16, 2020

The New York Times shirked their responsibility a bit, though, by acknowledging that Buttigieg would be the first out gay member of Joe Biden’s cabinet:

President-elect Joe Biden is said to have picked Pete Buttigieg to lead the Department of Transportation, making Buttigieg the first openly gay cabinet secretary chosen by Biden. https://t.co/QTML391S1q — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 15, 2020

But they still effectively erased Richard Grenell, and that’s what really matters.

A lot of bending over backwards here to avoid mentioning the name Ric Grenell (who was senate confirmed, as notorious partisan liar @jaketapper knows). https://t.co/dumxAPIqUj — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 15, 2020

Not recognizing the work of @RichardGrenell in the White House demeans a segment of the LGBT community, which is exists, whether liberals like it or not #JustSaying it’s the ignorant audacity for me, #liberalmedia #cancelyourself https://t.co/tdsNaSJdD5 — Tricia Kloberdanz (@gagirlTricia) December 16, 2020

As an LGBT conservative, Chad Felix Greene knows what it’s like to be ignored — if not outright demeaned — by the MSM. And he’s got some choice words for Buttigieg and for Joe Biden:

I am calling on @PeteButtigieg to step up and correct this intentionally misleading information that is erasing the legacy of @RichardGrenell who made LGBT history and fought to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide. This is beyond politics.

Do the right thing.

Speak up! pic.twitter.com/ISmzux9GiF — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 16, 2020

Do you want to start your career in this administration on a lie, @PeteButtigieg? There is no shame in standing above politics to honor the achievements of your opponents. But if you ignore this intentional act of historical vandalism, your career will always have this shadow. https://t.co/GPmRzyEOpb — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 16, 2020

If @JoeBiden wants unity and to reach out to the right for common goals, he needs to start with stating clearly that @RichardGrenell's incredible career accomplishments will not be erased or papered over like this. https://t.co/GPmRzyEOpb — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 16, 2020

You can't claim to champion a pro-LGBT administration @JoeBiden if your first act is to erase LGBT history by staying silent as political partisans diminish and paper over an historic gay man's accomplishments. https://t.co/GPmRzyEOpb — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 16, 2020

Put your money where your mouth is, Joe.

Richard Grenell was the first openly gay ambassador to a major country, the first openly gay DNI and Cabinet member and championed a worldwide effort to decriminalize homosexuality which has saved thousands of LGBT lives. Your rules argue he is historic.

Your hypocrisy. https://t.co/i1mswZ4BY9 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 16, 2020

Hypocrisy on the part of the incoming Biden administration and the media.

In other words, exactly what we’ve come to expect.