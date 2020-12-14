Last week, actress Debra Messing tweeted this legitimately highly problematic message to Donald Trump:

Now that she’s been called out for it, she’s attempting to explain herself.

You see, she never meant to come off as nasty and homophobic and pro-prison-rape, despite coming off as all of those things.

Let her be clear:

Oh, well. In that case … wait, no. That’s still really bad.

She’s really, really bad at this.

 

Nope.

Congratulations, Debra Messing. You are officially shovel-ready.

Guess that sort of thing is just par for the course with Debra Messing.

No kidding.

