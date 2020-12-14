Last week, actress Debra Messing tweeted this legitimately highly problematic message to Donald Trump:

AMERICA. THIS is a LEADER.@realDonaldTrump you are a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal. I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates. https://t.co/gn5maHZl1y — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 10, 2020

Now that she’s been called out for it, she’s attempting to explain herself.

You see, she never meant to come off as nasty and homophobic and pro-prison-rape, despite coming off as all of those things.

Let her be clear:

Let me be clear: I said nothing about LGBTQI/queer LOVE.

Rape is an act of violence. Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people. My hope is (and this is the first time in my life) that the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators. #LGBTQIAally https://t.co/HvejpMI1wA — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 14, 2020

Oh, well. In that case … wait, no. That’s still really bad.

tfw the apology is even worse than the thing you're apologizing for pic.twitter.com/vkYfA7ToLi — Aditya Mukerjee, the Otterrific 🦦 🏳️‍🌈 (@chimeracoder) December 14, 2020

Somehow you managed to explain it in a way that made it even worse. Wow. https://t.co/eQjJkqYxQ6 pic.twitter.com/ZHiprliaat — Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍 ✡️ (@just_whatever) December 14, 2020

She’s really, really bad at this.

“Let me be clear: I hope my political opponents are raped in prison because we need healing and unity at this time.” https://t.co/zijLVOJk7H — Willie Brown’s Old Balls (@humisticky) December 14, 2020

This is… still not good. — Krampus' Lil' Helper (@Bathysphered) December 14, 2020

Nope.

Yiiiiiiiiiiiiiiikes — Tim (@ThePuppetPompey) December 14, 2020

Let me be clear: y i k e s https://t.co/ONwavlctoG — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 14, 2020

Congratulations, Debra Messing. You are officially shovel-ready.

This is not a good take. Wishing rape on anyone is being pro-rape. Not a stand you want to take as a human being. — Johnny Naked (@JohnnyNaked) December 14, 2020

I would never ever go as low as him. I woule never wish that on any living person or being. I despise Trump. But this? No. — Inga Denise Bloggermum (@bloggermumthree) December 14, 2020

Nope When you put yourself on the same side as RAPISTS, when you joke about prison rape or encourage rape, that's wrong Seriously, rooting for rapists is messed up — Common_Sense (@not2early) December 14, 2020

Guess that sort of thing is just par for the course with Debra Messing.

putting the mess in messing https://t.co/2v7cGOAEtk — no. (@siinjiim) December 14, 2020

No kidding.