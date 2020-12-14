Last week, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss stuck it to Donald Trump in a major way, pointing out that Abraham Lincoln — unlike Trump — never snapped at a reporter.

Abraham Lincoln never told an esteemed reporter, "Don't talk to me that way! . . .I’m the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the President that way!" — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 10, 2020

Beschloss conveniently forgot to mention the things that Lincoln did to do journalists.

Anyway, after making an ass of himself a few days ago, Beschloss is back for seconds, this time calling out the White House for prioritizing staff members over “many seniors and front-line health care workers” when it comes to administering the COVID19 vaccine:

White House staff members are now reportedly stepping over one another to be some of first people in United States to get Covid-19 vaccine — ahead of many seniors and front-line health care workers. Daily Covid deaths are higher than ever. Thanks for everything. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 14, 2020

White House officials reportedly hustling to get immediate Covid-19 vaccines are like crew members whose bad judgment helped cause the ship to sink who are now oafishly elbowing their way to be first on the lifeboats. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 14, 2020

Remember that Giuliani told WABC last week about how you get wonderful Covid-19 treatment “when you’re a celebrity." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 14, 2020

Thanks for your brave act of journalism, Michael.

Now please cite your sources. Because it appears that you may have gotten some bad information:

People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Huh.

It is the right answer. And it notably totally contradicts Beschloss’ breathless reporting. Beschloss’ second and third tweets went out after Trump said that White House staffers were lower on the list than those at higher risk.

But that’s OK. Beschloss got the word out, even if it was a lie:

After not wearing masks for months, holding numerous super spreader events, becoming one of the nation’s Covid hot spots NOW they want to jump the line before at risk people who’ve followed the rules? I think I’m going to be sick 🤢 to my stomach — Sue O'Brien (@SueSmithOBrien) December 14, 2020

My thoughts exactly!!! — Vicki File (@Jrzygrlmi) December 14, 2020

The same folks that wouldn’t wear masks and told the public the pandemic was a hoax want the vaccine first. They should go straight to hell! https://t.co/lbohZFeOt6 — John McCaffery (@jwmc) December 14, 2020

It's more than shameful. It's despicable. These staffers have been backing up the "Everything is great" prez & vprez. — Kathrine Scott (@GKScott86) December 14, 2020

I don’t know why everyone is so surprised by this vile move. It fits the pattern of this twisted administration. — Tooey (@SueRic2) December 14, 2020

We’ll be lucky if Trump doesn’t try to steal it all and hold it for ransom. — Horatio McFlabbergasted (@HMcdoolittle) December 14, 2020

Lots more where that came from.

So, mission accomplished!