Back in March, CNN’s intrepid White House reporter Jim Acosta was feverishly tweeting about how stupid Donald Trump was to believe that we could have a COVID19 vaccine by the end of this year:

Well, given the fact that critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay just became the first person in New York to receive the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine today, we’d say Jim’s gonna need an extra-large towel to wipe all the egg off his face.

Apparently this is the only kind of update we’re gonna get from ol’ Jimbo:

El oh el, you guys!

It’s nice that Jim Acosta can smile and laugh today despite looking like a complete tool.

If we were him, we wouldn’t be laughing. We’d be weeping into our diaries:

