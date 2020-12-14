Back in March, CNN’s intrepid White House reporter Jim Acosta was feverishly tweeting about how stupid Donald Trump was to believe that we could have a COVID19 vaccine by the end of this year:

Source familiar with admin Coronavirus response said scientists and experts at Trump's meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders today were able to convince Trump that it will likely take year or longer for vaccine to hit market. “I think he's got it now," source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

After the meeting was over, experts again made clear to Trump he would have to wait at least a year for a vaccine, the source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

Since Monday, Dr. Fauci has publicly explained in front of Trump three times now that it will take a year or more to develop a Coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/3HFBccFm0k — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

Well, given the fact that critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay just became the first person in New York to receive the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine today, we’d say Jim’s gonna need an extra-large towel to wipe all the egg off his face.

Me watching the first person vaccinated with the FDA approved vaccine. pic.twitter.com/WZGRNWx3by — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 14, 2020

It’s nice that Jim Acosta can smile and laugh today despite looking like a complete tool.

