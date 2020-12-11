The White House recently hosted a Chanukah party. And the Washington Post was on it, of course:

On record day for covid-19 deaths, Trump falsely proclaims at packed Hanukkah party, "We’re going to win this election" https://t.co/if5T7TkgjQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 10, 2020

WaPo reports that there were actually two different White House Chanukah parties on Wednesday, each with more than 100 guests, not all of whom were masked.

Is going sans mask at an indoor party a great look? No, not especially.

But complaining about it isn’t enough. The party attendees must be sniffed out like the rats they are and publicly shamed. At least according to NBC/MSNBC legal analyst Benjamin Wittes:

Packed WH party. Insanity. 3000 dead today. We know Trump doesn’t care about his followers. But I wonder who actually is reckless enough to attend these super spreader events? There are very stupid and selfish people in this country. Sad. https://t.co/ouIMFGsbAo — Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer) December 10, 2020

Here is a #FOIA assignment for someone in the Jewish press: request from the Secret Service the White House entry records of non-employees at the time of this party. Then publish them so Jews nationwide can know which of our community leaders attended a superspreader event… https://t.co/1FCNhWtt0B — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) December 10, 2020

…to kiss Donald Trump's ring in the middle of a pandemic. These people have no respect for human life and the public should know it. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) December 10, 2020

Apparently Bill Kristol agrees:

Chanukah party attendees cheering on Donald Trump is “a shanda.” Calling for Trump-supporting Jews to be put on a list? Well, that’s totally kosher.

Making lists of Jews. What a novel idea. — James (@James030103) December 10, 2020

Put a gold star next to their names while you're at it, eh? — 𝒜𝒷𝒷𝓎 𝒩𝑜𝓇𝓂𝒶𝓁 (@mikeduptexas) December 10, 2020

You gonna send them to camps next? — Cheers 🍻 (@Banned4Evr) December 10, 2020

Instructing people to make a list of Jews. This can't possibly go wrong… pic.twitter.com/kYZWAiJJee — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) December 10, 2020

Making lists of Jews has not led to good outcomes historically. Nor have those who made the list or pointed the finger been remembered well — Ian (@Ianfindmybrew) December 10, 2020

You are one sick dude. Read this and imagine these folks in power. — MarginalResult (@MarginalResult) December 10, 2020