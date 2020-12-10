For some reason, Hillary Clinton continues to believe that she’s in any kind of position to pass judgment on how Donald Trump is handling his election loss:

Hillary Clinton, have you met Hillary Clinton?

Ahem:

She’s been at this for a while.

Hillary Clinton is just as naked as Donald Trump. Apologies for the mental pictures, but you know what we mean.

Trump is wrong to be trying to delegitimize the election results but we’ll be damned if Hillary Clinton hasn’t spent the last four years doing exactly the same thing. Just because she didn’t try to get the courts involved doesn’t mean she didn’t make an absolute ass of herself.

And the Democratic electeds who continue to humor her have no spines.

