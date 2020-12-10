For some reason, Hillary Clinton continues to believe that she’s in any kind of position to pass judgment on how Donald Trump is handling his election loss:

The election was not close. There was no evidence of fraud. The states have certified the results. Yet Trump continues to try to overturn the election at the expense of our democracy. The emperor has no clothes. Republican electeds who continue to humor him have no spines. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 10, 2020

Hillary Clinton, have you met Hillary Clinton?

In response to a question about 2020 from @TedDanson, @HillaryClinton just said that “you can run the best campaign,” and “still have the election stolen from you.” #BillandHill pic.twitter.com/T5Unen8Kx6 — Michael Soneff (@Soneff) May 5, 2019

Hillary Clinton: Trump is an "illegitimate president" https://t.co/XvYsBFemnA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 26, 2019

Ahem:

She’s been at this for a while.

Hillary four months ago: "Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch" https://t.co/QemSsqzbHw pic.twitter.com/Yx0zUXv9Vn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 10, 2020

Hillary Clinton is just as naked as Donald Trump. Apologies for the mental pictures, but you know what we mean.

Trump is wrong to be trying to delegitimize the election results but we’ll be damned if Hillary Clinton hasn’t spent the last four years doing exactly the same thing. Just because she didn’t try to get the courts involved doesn’t mean she didn’t make an absolute ass of herself.

And the Democratic electeds who continue to humor her have no spines.