Here’s where CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy were on the Hunter Biden thing back in late October:

"Over the past 24 hours, the Hunter Biden narrative pushed by President Trump and his allies in right-wing media has started to unravel," @oliverdarcy writes in the latest edition of @ReliableSources https://t.co/glpmR4HpjX — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 24, 2020

Did those two nail it or what?

As a matter of fact, they do. Now that they’ve had the past month and a half to reflect, they’ve realized that maybe they dropped the ball when it came to Hunter Biden.

And before you ask, no, we did not type that with a straight face. Because we were joking, obviously.

Here’s where Stelter and Darcy are at now:

Here's how @BrianStelter and Conservative Media Benedict Arnold @OliverDarcy are reacting to the Hunter revelation and the Eric Swalwell story. They're expressing no regrets about their earlier censorship efforts and 100% taking Swalwell at his word https://t.co/Y5B6NiyV06 pic.twitter.com/5A9xPeqGkh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 10, 2020

Put that on a sweater.

Joe Biden will enter the White House facing a special prosecutor and both his son and brother under federal investigation. I’d say pretty newsy. https://t.co/BCyr861Q8o — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2020

Yes, well, Stephen, you’re not a journalist like Brian Stelter or Oliver Darcy.

They're literally patting themselves on the back, claiming Hunter copped to this because CNN was pressuring them, but making clear this story doesn't really matter. And Swalwell says he didn't do anything wrong, so move along, you idiotic loons! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 10, 2020

Stelter and Darcy are genuinely bad people. They know that Hunter's admission proved what the @NYPost (particularly @mirandadevine) and #Tucker (among others) were saying and reporting. But they're trying to "both-sides" this into oblivion and obscurity — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 10, 2020

And the self-professed Guardians of Truth will, by and large, let them get away with it.

It's a circle jerk with 2 jerks — Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) December 10, 2020

Well put.

Final food for thought:

On a different topic, of course he's rallying to anonymous rumors about the mental health of an elected official that's an insufficient actor in the far-left's causes. It's gross that someone so prominent would support using mental health as an innuendo https://t.co/utiAqmDNix — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 10, 2020