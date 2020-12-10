Here’s where CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy were on the Hunter Biden thing back in late October:

Did those two nail it or what?

As a matter of fact, they do. Now that they’ve had the past month and a half to reflect, they’ve realized that maybe they dropped the ball when it came to Hunter Biden.

And before you ask, no, we did not type that with a straight face. Because we were joking, obviously.

Here’s where Stelter and Darcy are at now:

Put that on a sweater.

Yes, well, Stephen, you’re not a journalist like Brian Stelter or Oliver Darcy.

And the self-professed Guardians of Truth will, by and large, let them get away with it.

Well put.

Final food for thought:

