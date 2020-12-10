Find you someone who loves you like CNN loves themselves and you’ll be set for life.

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan brought her A-game today, clappin’ back at Donald Trump and all the right-wing haterz with a sweet cashmere sweater:

YAAAAAS, KWEEN!

can we please talk about @KateBolduan's shirt right now on CNN???? #factsfirst #yesplease — Heather Smith (@hlite1973) December 10, 2020

Can we talk about how great @KateBolduan's sweater is? pic.twitter.com/vcTOS7mWRL — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) December 10, 2020

It’s so stunning and brave… we, like, can’t even, you guys.

What if we want to make that statement, too?

Ok @KateBolduan where did you get this sweater! pic.twitter.com/d7UorGafbT — Sarah Mimms (@mimms) December 10, 2020

I need to know where @KateBolduan got this sweater ASAP @CNN pic.twitter.com/YQQjE88xVp — Jenise Fernandez (@JeniseFernandez) December 10, 2020

So glad you asked!

For everyone messaging about @KateBolduan’s #factsfirst sweater. It’s from our friends at @linguafrancanyc and it’s available on their site. (I got the men’s in navy but I suspect you’ll be less excited to dress like me 😔). https://t.co/PMMQwcs8yl pic.twitter.com/8gQ2aDoMUu — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) December 10, 2020

Thanks for the tip, Matt!

What a special gift from a really good friend after a long year. ❤️ — Kate Bolduan (@KateBolduan) December 10, 2020

For the low, low price of just $380 (not including shipping, since you have to spend over $1000 to qualify for free shipping), you, too, can look like a smug, self-righteous media elitist!

lmfao $400 for a corny sweater? way to totally not prove a point while looking completely tone deaf. get a job. — h (@froggeryea) December 10, 2020

😂 journalists. — Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) December 10, 2020