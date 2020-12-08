Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is back in the news today, thanks to his alleged targeting for political access by a Chinese spy several years ago.

So, just how compromised was Swalwell? That’s not exactly clear:

Fang took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, according to a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. Swalwell’s office was directly aware of these activities on its behalf, the political operative said. That same political operative, who witnessed Fang fundraising on Swalwell’s behalf, found no evidence of illegal contributions. Federal Election Commission records don’t indicate Fang herself made donations, which are prohibited from foreign nationals. Fang helped place at least one intern in Swalwell’s office, according to those same two people, and interacted with Swalwell at multiple events over the course of several years.



A statement from Swalwell’s office provided to Axios said: “Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story.”

What we do know, however, is that if the ChiComs wanted to gain access to our federal government through a clueless congressman, it’s only natural that they’d set their sights on Eric Swalwell.

Stephen L. Miller, aka Twitchy staple @redsteeze, explains:

China went through photos of every member of Congress, landed on this guy and went “Yup, that’s a mark” pic.twitter.com/190JheQB4a — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2020

Totally.

It’s funny because it’s true.

This is the truest thing ever https://t.co/ID7qaLaH4O — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 8, 2020

Swalwell just screams “Pick me! Pick me!”

Swalwell's dumb can be seen from space. Wasn't that tough of a call tbh. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 8, 2020

But, as Miller also notes, it may have been Swalwell who got the last laugh, even if he was too dumb to realize it:

Yes!

Joke’s on you, ChiComs!

It's a counterintelligence victory for the Unites States that China chose the Michael Scott of Congress to infiltrate. — Gospel of Wit (@GospelOfWit) December 8, 2020

"Tell me, Eric, how did the latest intel committee meetings go?" "THEY SERVED VEGAN SUSHI AND IT TASTED GOOD." — Gospel of Wit (@GospelOfWit) December 8, 2020

The Manshartian Candidate — Andrew Moss (@andrew4duval) December 8, 2020

Ha!

Some mid level intel chief in Beijing paid with his life for that one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2020

Choose more wisely next time.