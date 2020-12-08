Yesterday, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan asked his Twitter followers a question:

Why won’t Democrats admit that they want to pack the Supreme Court? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 7, 2020

It took Playboy senior White House reporter Brian J. Karem almost a day to get back to Jordan, but trust us: Karem’s response was worth the wait.

Why won’t the GOP admit they DID? https://t.co/pye2TVIqxY — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 8, 2020

Nice one, Brian. — The GOP is corrupt AF (@MomofTwonodigit) December 8, 2020

You're going to have to explain this, Playboy man. — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) December 8, 2020

Probably because they didn’t pack the courts, just a guess https://t.co/EfJHGbKFiI — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 8, 2020

Brian J. Karem is a journalist. Let that sink in.

It's been months and you guys still won't just Google what packing the court is. Jesus. — Eric Newbury 🎃 (@newbury_eric) December 8, 2020

They're still pretending that "packed the courts" means something totally different than what it actually means. https://t.co/JRvFFQL4EB — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 8, 2020

You don't know what that word means do you? — no thanks (@nothankyou981) December 8, 2020

Lol. How is filling empty seats on the SCOTUS packing the court?

You do understand the difference, right? — Kerry 🇺🇸 (Parler: k1erry) (@K1erry) December 8, 2020

are you actually a moron? — Tighe Carroll (@TigheCarroll) December 8, 2020

Either that, or he’s just an intellectually dishonest hack. Knowing him, we’d actually say he’s both of those things.

This is credentialed White House reporter joining in an Orwellian misinformation campaign to gaslight the public about what "court packing" actually means. @WHCA you guys are cool with this? https://t.co/cTPKRdIfRT — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 8, 2020

Given the current state of journalism, we’d say they’re more than cool with it.