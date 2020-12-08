You’ve probably never heard of Daniel Baryon before today.

And that sucks for you, because apparently you’ve been missing out on some quality content.

Like this spot-on contrast between right-wing and left-wing memes:

Right wing memes are short and sweet because they ask you to appeal to kneejerk assumptions which have already been deeply coded into your mind by social propaganda. By contrast, leftist memes are tasked with breaking your social brainwashing, which requires complexity and nuance — Daniel Baryon (@apeirophobic) December 7, 2020

Right wing memes do not need several steps of explanation because hierarchical power structures have already done all the work conveying and embedding them deeply into default social practice. Thus they are inherently low effort. — Daniel Baryon (@apeirophobic) December 8, 2020

We scrolled through his timeline, and he does appear to be the real deal, though he’s got all the makings of a world-class parody account.

Perfect.

extraordinary — peppermint bmo (@eigenrobot) December 8, 2020

Extra-ultra, even.

*boops your nose* — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) December 8, 2020

You could’ve just tweeted the left can’t meme and it would’ve been the exact same tweet — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 8, 2020

Yeah, but where’s the fun in that?

The more you need to explain things, the better it usually is — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) December 8, 2020

Hey, you right-wing troglodyte. Calm down! You’re making a fool of yourself!

Lol right wing troglodytes coped so hard over those two little tweets. Really hit a sore spot. — Daniel Baryon (@apeirophobic) December 8, 2020

You tell ’em, Daniel.

