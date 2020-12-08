Our readers know we’ve devoted a lot of time and energy into showcasing AOC’s stupidity, and let’s face it: it’s a full-time job.

But we were so busy covering her, we didn’t even notice that Christine Olivo, who ran for Congress as an Independent in Florida’s 24th district and came in third, may very well be AOC’s intellectual equal.

So, while you were shaking your head at AOC’s insane “Tax the Rich” tweet earlier today:

You know why all this backlash happens when we say “Tax the Rich?” Because the unquestionable norm is to tax the poor & working class. Maybe instead of taxing people who need baby formula and essential goods, we tax those who have profited billions from a global pandemic? https://t.co/daAXNMAQD0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 8, 2020

Christine Olivo was taking it and running with it:

Abolish billionaires and tax the rich! — Christine Olivo (@Christinefor24) December 8, 2020

Right over the cliff.

Amazing.

Who will you tax then? — Lady_RBF (@Lady_RBF) December 8, 2020

If you abolish the rich, who will you tax? — Your name here (@BigGinger84) December 8, 2020

Isn’t it obvious???

Abolish the rich and tax the rich! — Didnt Vote For Him. Come Up With A Better Insult (@PeterDeGiglio) December 8, 2020

It’s socialist logic at its finest.