Our readers know we’ve devoted a lot of time and energy into showcasing AOC’s stupidity, and let’s face it: it’s a full-time job.

But we were so busy covering her, we didn’t even notice that Christine Olivo, who ran for Congress as an Independent in Florida’s 24th district and came in third, may very well be AOC’s intellectual equal.

So, while you were shaking your head at AOC’s insane “Tax the Rich” tweet earlier today:

Christine Olivo was taking it and running with it:

Right over the cliff.

Amazing.

Isn’t it obvious???

It’s socialist logic at its finest.

