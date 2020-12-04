Good news, everyone! The end is in sight!

Just take it from Joe Biden, the guy who stumbled out of the shower and tripped after grabbing his dog’s tail. And Man of Science™, of course:

Watch:

Laying down a marker!

We’ve all been wearing masks for a lot longer than 15 days but because Joe Biden says “wear a mask” suddenly things are going to start turning around.

You’re forgiven, Brittany.

Being asked to wear a mask isn’t outrageous. Reasonable people are willing to take measures to protect themselves and others. But the notion that Joe Biden’s pronouncement has any basis in science is ludicrous.

And if you’re pissed off about that, you have every right to be.

