Good news, everyone! The end is in sight!

Just take it from Joe Biden, the guy who stumbled out of the shower and tripped after grabbing his dog’s tail. And Man of Science™, of course:

"Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction," said President-elect Biden https://t.co/ihjvAvCnHI — CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2020

Watch:

Joe Biden says he will ask all Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his administration: “Just 100 days to mask. Not forever. 100 days and I think we’ll see a significant reduction… drive down the numbers considerably.”

pic.twitter.com/yHDNwCiF7h — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 3, 2020

Laying down a marker!

He said this on day 261 of the 15 days to slow the spread. https://t.co/oXwN3RW0WN — Brittany (@bccover) December 4, 2020

We’ve all been wearing masks for a lot longer than 15 days but because Joe Biden says “wear a mask” suddenly things are going to start turning around.

Nine months into this pandemic, and the powers that be think the thing missing is that people haven't been asked nicely enough to wear a mask. It really inspires confidence. *eyeroll* — Brittany (@bccover) December 4, 2020

We were told there was a plan to "crush the virus". The plan was "please wear a mask for 100 days". PROBLEM SOLVED, EVERYONE. — Brittany (@bccover) December 4, 2020

So the 15 days to slow the spread is going to go from March 16, 2020 to April 11, 2021? And then magically it will be over? Sure, I believe you Joe. — Brittany (@bccover) December 4, 2020

I made an error in an earlier tweet. I calculated 100 days from Jan 1 instead of the 20th. The magical day the spread ends bc of being asked nicely to wear a mask is Friday, April 30, 2021. My sincerest apologies. — Brittany (@bccover) December 4, 2020

You’re forgiven, Brittany.

Being asked to wear a mask isn’t outrageous. Reasonable people are willing to take measures to protect themselves and others. But the notion that Joe Biden’s pronouncement has any basis in science is ludicrous.

What the heck have we been doing since March?! — James (@ramgator) December 4, 2020

If "15 days" turned into a year, I can only imagine what "100 days" will turn into. — Monsieur Miller (@NatrlBornMiller) December 3, 2020

15 days to stop the spread turned into almost a year of politicians trying to out do each other on stupidity…i can only imagine what this would do.. — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) December 4, 2020

What happens after 100 days? Why that number? Why not 101? 99? Isn't @jaketapper supposed to be a journalist or something? https://t.co/scnEelrhfY — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 4, 2020

An arbitrary time frame + faith in an ineffective method = science in 2020 https://t.co/QNosTNGkx0 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 4, 2020

And if you’re pissed off about that, you have every right to be.