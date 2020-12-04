So it seems that the mishap that resulted in Joe Biden’s recent foot injury was actually a little more interesting than we were initially led to believe:

Joe Biden says he broke foot tripping after shower when he pulled dog's tail https://t.co/cQgua3eXaO pic.twitter.com/afJbpYwTDe — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2020

More from the New York Post:

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden told CNN journalist Jake Tapper in his first post-election joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

Not very exciting? Au contraire, Joe! We beg to differ!

who had "naked Joe Biden chasing a dog around the bathroom" on their BINGO card? https://t.co/Ux149rjn0D — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 4, 2020

Well, we’re dealing with Joe Biden here, so …

If you didn’t, you really should have. Because come on.

It's basically the free middle square. https://t.co/ZqCEr19OTA — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 4, 2020

Right?

Self-defense, Major is still a very good boy! https://t.co/PINKFtw8RI — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) December 4, 2020

Biden: Doc, I tripped in the shower. Doc: And these bitemarks? Major: grrrrrrrrrr Biden: I… I bit myself shaving. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) December 4, 2020

Hee!

I have a few questionshttps://t.co/8rxyYB9oPc — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 4, 2020

I have so many questions but I don’t know if I want answers. pic.twitter.com/rYzscCIVcE — SmashedRadar (@SmashedRadar) December 4, 2020

As a non-dog owner, is it a usual occurrence to chase after your dog fresh from the shower in an attempt to grab its tail? Or is Joe Biden basically my four-year-old after a bath chasing a doggie? https://t.co/7IIHPV01IW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 4, 2020

Sorry, but we don't want to hear about how a septagenarian was "pulling the dog's tail" after showering. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 4, 2020

So, now I go in to my weekend with a visual of the almost-President Elect wet, naked, chasing his dog around the house trying to pull its tail, slipping, falling down, and somehow cracking his foot in the process? Joy. https://t.co/sSX67xKvWK — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) December 4, 2020

For serious, though … is this supposed to make us feel better about having Joe Biden in charge?

I had to double check if this was a Babylon Bee story. Wow. — Bryan (@BryanFromNY) December 4, 2020

Joe Biden is a walking — er, make that hobbling — parody.

Let’s just say we’re not nearly as reassured about his presidency as CNN is.