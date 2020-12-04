So it seems that the mishap that resulted in Joe Biden’s recent foot injury was actually a little more interesting than we were initially led to believe:
Joe Biden says he broke foot tripping after shower when he pulled dog's tail https://t.co/cQgua3eXaO pic.twitter.com/afJbpYwTDe
— New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2020
More from the New York Post:
“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden told CNN journalist Jake Tapper in his first post-election joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story.”
Not very exciting? Au contraire, Joe! We beg to differ!
who had "naked Joe Biden chasing a dog around the bathroom" on their BINGO card? https://t.co/Ux149rjn0D
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 4, 2020
Well, we’re dealing with Joe Biden here, so …
Just about everyone? https://t.co/4qicBFwrbb
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 4, 2020
If you didn’t, you really should have. Because come on.
It's basically the free middle square. https://t.co/ZqCEr19OTA
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 4, 2020
Right?
Self-defense, Major is still a very good boy! https://t.co/PINKFtw8RI
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) December 4, 2020
Biden: Doc, I tripped in the shower.
Doc: And these bitemarks?
Major: grrrrrrrrrr
Biden: I… I bit myself shaving.
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) December 4, 2020
Hee!
I have a few questionshttps://t.co/8rxyYB9oPc
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 4, 2020
I have so many questions but I don’t know if I want answers. pic.twitter.com/rYzscCIVcE
— SmashedRadar (@SmashedRadar) December 4, 2020
As a non-dog owner, is it a usual occurrence to chase after your dog fresh from the shower in an attempt to grab its tail? Or is Joe Biden basically my four-year-old after a bath chasing a doggie? https://t.co/7IIHPV01IW
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 4, 2020
Sorry, but we don't want to hear about how a septagenarian was "pulling the dog's tail" after showering.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 4, 2020
So, now I go in to my weekend with a visual of the almost-President Elect wet, naked, chasing his dog around the house trying to pull its tail, slipping, falling down, and somehow cracking his foot in the process?
— cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) December 4, 2020
Disgusting https://t.co/X1Gu2jvZY1
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 4, 2020
For serious, though … is this supposed to make us feel better about having Joe Biden in charge?
I had to double check if this was a Babylon Bee story. Wow.
— Bryan (@BryanFromNY) December 4, 2020
Joe Biden is a walking — er, make that hobbling — parody.
Let’s just say we’re not nearly as reassured about his presidency as CNN is.