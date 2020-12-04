So it seems that the mishap that resulted in Joe Biden’s recent foot injury was actually a little more interesting than we were initially led to believe:

More from the New York Post:

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden told CNN journalist Jake Tapper in his first post-election joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

Not very exciting? Au contraire, Joe! We beg to differ!

Well, we’re dealing with Joe Biden here, so …

For serious, though … is this supposed to make us feel better about having Joe Biden in charge?

Joe Biden is a walking — er, make that hobbling — parody.

Let’s just say we’re not nearly as reassured about his presidency as CNN is.

