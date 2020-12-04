In case you missed it, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sat down for a “very normal” interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper yesterday.

And it was indeed “very normal,” in that we saw a return to the Golden Age of Lapdog Journalism. After nearly four long years of firefighting, Tapper and Brian Stelter can finally exhale

In light of the multiple crises Biden is inheriting, @JakeTapper asked, "what does it feel like… what's the emotion that goes through you?" The first words out of Biden's mouth were "I'm determined." https://t.co/CTOvR4n0HR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 4, 2020

More from Brian Stelter:

Right after the interview, Tapper talked with 10pm host Don Lemon, who said “it feels like we are watching … a president-elect and a president who are on Earth One and Earth Two. And at this particular Earth that is in reality, it was very normal, very sedate. And it was welcoming news. It was good to watch. It was good to actually get content. We heard no fake news. We heard no conspiracy theories. We heard no personal grievances. We heard a President-Elect and a vice president who want to work with the other side.” “No fake news:” That’s the yardstick now, since Trump routinely lies to his interviewers, even his super-fans like Maria Bartiromo. Tapper told Lemon that a Biden interview is notably different than a Trump interview: With Biden, he said, “you don’t have to really steel yourself for the potential reaction when you bring up uncomfortable subjects,” as when Tapper asked about Biden’s family members, and about areas of disagreement between Biden and Harris. “There just wasn’t the, you know, attack that we in the fourth estate have been used to. So that was unusual.”

Journos deserve a vacation, dammit! And once Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take over, they’re finally gonna get one.

Praise the Lord!

Well as long as it’s about what emotions run through the executive and how determined Joe is, I’m sure we’ll be fine. — ShesWithBruce (@ShesWithBruce) December 4, 2020

Well, that's true. — Elsie Serratti (@ElsyLuvsJersey) December 4, 2020

Thank you, CNN, for your stunning bravery.

So much journalisming. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) December 4, 2020

Really asking the hard hitting questions — E_BR (@Ebrose5) December 4, 2020

The hardest.

Yes….. he's so dreamy. — Hwy395 (@John42766) December 4, 2020

You're fangirling so hard rn — Kyle (@703Kyle) December 4, 2020

Even if the COVID19 pandemic is still raging, it’s comforting to know that life is still returning to normal in at least one respect. Journalists fawning over a Democratic president and VP will feel like a warm blanket on the coldest of days.

Holy crap with this –

Did Joe at least buy you all dinner first, or were you just in backstage mode, and this was not needed to seduce you in this fashion? https://t.co/4QXGaMDFpE — Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) December 4, 2020

Any question that starts with “what does it feel like” is not a serious journalistic effort. Softball. — MN2020 (@MN202044874031) December 4, 2020

Correct. That’s a puff piece, not a news interview. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) December 4, 2020

That’s … CNN.

For all the criticism CNN personalities get – the conspiracism, the partisanship, the physical desperation for scoops – they don't get nearly enough criticism for how irritatingly cloying they are. https://t.co/BYUmQtrvUh — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 4, 2020

Because they aren’t a news network. They are performers. https://t.co/jwU7imCVxF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 4, 2020

Predictably awful ones, at that.