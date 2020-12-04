It took her a while, but Nancy Pelosi has finally admitted to what we all knew to be true:

PELOSI has held out for a big deal for 6 or so months. She said this morning that now that BIDEN is president, she is willing to do a smaller deal. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 4, 2020

And there you have it.

So it came down to…politics. https://t.co/SQwji8uUIl — Kara Voght (@karavoght) December 4, 2020

so pure politics https://t.co/wqzVvdhapn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 4, 2020

Pure politics.

That’s Nancy Pelosi’s M.O.

It was all politics.@SpeakerPelosi sacrificed the businesses and jobs of millions of Americans to help @JoeBiden win the White House. https://t.co/XYpmEjbu5d — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 4, 2020

Pelosi screwed desperate Americans for political gain. https://t.co/5tl9CQXtbU — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) December 4, 2020

this was part of her plan. inflict as much pain as possible on working americans to help biden win. — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) December 4, 2020

Pelosi admits that the pain and suffering on Main Street was to continue until she/they obtained their ultimate goal. Despicable. https://t.co/jsFtWbpEFL — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 4, 2020