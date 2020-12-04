It took her a while, but Nancy Pelosi has finally admitted to what we all knew to be true:
PELOSI has held out for a big deal for 6 or so months. She said this morning that now that BIDEN is president, she is willing to do a smaller deal.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 4, 2020
And there you have it.
So it came down to…politics. https://t.co/SQwji8uUIl
— Kara Voght (@karavoght) December 4, 2020
so pure politics https://t.co/wqzVvdhapn
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 4, 2020
Pure politics.
Breathtakingly sinister https://t.co/6W8zbWFEJA
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 4, 2020
That’s Nancy Pelosi’s M.O.
It was all politics.@SpeakerPelosi sacrificed the businesses and jobs of millions of Americans to help @JoeBiden win the White House. https://t.co/XYpmEjbu5d
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 4, 2020
Pelosi screwed desperate Americans for political gain. https://t.co/5tl9CQXtbU
— Jake Cox (@GOPJake) December 4, 2020
this was part of her plan. inflict as much pain as possible on working americans to help biden win.
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) December 4, 2020
Pelosi admits that the pain and suffering on Main Street was to continue until she/they obtained their ultimate goal. Despicable. https://t.co/jsFtWbpEFL
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 4, 2020
Let there be no doubt: Pelosi held up economic relief in the midst of a pandemic BECAUSE POLITICS! And she’s admitting it. @AOC et al can’t possibly pin this on GOP. Pathetic. https://t.co/6W8zbWFEJA
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 4, 2020