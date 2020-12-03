Say what you will about Matt Yglesias, but we’ve got to hand it to him when it comes to standing up to the über-woke radical Left lately. It’s not easy to be a liberal who doesn’t want to bend to the mob’s will.

Much to radical libs’ dismay, Yglesias has been tweeting about how “Defund the Police” is genuinely problematic.

Yglesias has spent the past day or so defending his position.

Trending

Go figure.

And that’s controversial, apparently.

This shouldn’t be a difficult concept for anyone. And yet … here we are.

Once more, for the people in the back:

Yglesias is actually approaching this issue pretty logically. So naturally lefty activists are pissed at him.

We can count on one hand the number of times we’ve suggested that anyone take Matt Yglesias’ advice. But we’ll be damned if they shouldn’t listen to him on this.

Tags: #DefundThePoliceDefund the policeliberalsMatt Yglesiaspoliceradical LeftSlogan