In case you missed it, Joe Biden has named Jen Psaki named former Obama State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki as his White House Press Secretary.

Which means, of course, that she is once again entitled to the Media Shield.

So expect to see lots more like this “fact check” from USA Today:

Fact check: The claim: A photo shows Jen Psaki, Joe Biden's pick for press secretary, wearing a hammer and sickle hat while posing with officials from Russia. Our ruling: Missing context https://t.co/r36VAwWZWV — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) December 1, 2020

A photo of Psaki in a pink commie hat gifted to her by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is “missing context”!

Here’s Jen Psaki hugging Russia's Foreign Minister and Russia’s chief foreign affairs propagandist while wearing a pink hammer and sickle hat pic.twitter.com/WMJytaxd7J — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) November 30, 2020

Yes, it's the hammer and sickle pic.twitter.com/sniIGMNX61 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) December 1, 2020

No, really. You’re just not seeing the context:

Welp, guess that settles that!

I'm wondering if you know what "fact check" means…. — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) December 1, 2020

This isn’t a fact check. — John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 1, 2020

@camille_caldera this is not a fact-check. You're fact-checking a photo saying it "needs context." That's honestly Orwellian. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 1, 2020

One of my greatest pet peeves strikes again. When fact-checking Democrats, "fact-checkers" can say "sure, the claim is true, the evidence is all there, but 'missing context' that would make this look less unflattering for the subject." You will NEVER see that for Republicans. https://t.co/i8Ff08ily2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 1, 2020

Nope.

@USATODAY and @usatodayDC are total hacks. "A photo of a woman doing exactly what is described needs more context, but Trump's campaign using America's national bird on a t-shirt is definitely Nazi symbolism." Dirt bags. https://t.co/XRaqGarlT1 pic.twitter.com/j836EkgQRk — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) December 2, 2020

They later changed their ruling on the Nazi eagle to "INCONCLUSIVE". Never trust these people to be honest with you. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) December 2, 2020

As long as they’re OK with being shameless, they have no incentive to be honest.

And journalists wonder why they’re viewed even more unfavorably than politicians — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 1, 2020

They literally do not care anymore.