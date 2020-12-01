The New York Times’ Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has some thoughts on Joe Biden’s ongoing battle against the scourge of GOP obstructionism and Donald Trump’s refusal to concede graciously.

"Today’s G.O.P. doesn’t believe that Democrats ever have the right to govern," @PaulKrugman writes, "no matter how many votes they receive" https://t.co/gEyfGrsbox — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) December 1, 2020

As expected, Krugman’s piece kicks off with quite a bang:

When Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will immediately be confronted with an unprecedented challenge — and I don’t mean the pandemic, although Covid-19 will almost surely be killing thousands of Americans every day. I mean, instead, that he’ll be the first modern U.S. president trying to govern in the face of an opposition that refuses to accept his legitimacy. And no, Democrats never said Donald Trump was illegitimate, just that he was incompetent and dangerous. It goes without saying that Donald Trump, whose conspiracy theories are getting wilder and wilder, will never concede, and that millions of his followers will always believe — or at least say they believe — that the election was stolen. Most Republicans in Congress certainly know this is a lie, although even on Capitol Hill there are a lot more crazy than we’d like to imagine. But it doesn’t matter; they still won’t accept that Biden has any legitimacy, even though he won the popular vote by a large margin.

Donald Trump indeed appears to be flying off the handle with increasing frequency and can’t seem to run out of stolen-election conspiracy theories to throw out there in the hopes that one of them will stick.

That said, we’re dying to know how Paul Krugman can just sit there and point his finger at Donald Trump for being a liar when Krugman is literally sitting there and lying through his teeth to his readers.

Tweeter @neontaster, for one, would like a word:

Does he realize his old statements are on the internet? pic.twitter.com/pgwbo14nKg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 1, 2020

“Democrats never said Donald Trump was illegitimate,” except for all those times Democrats like Paul Krugman said exactly that.

He just gets away with this over and over. pic.twitter.com/asJ4rydjeu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 1, 2020

And we're only up to March 2017, folks! pic.twitter.com/itpNtbgHo1 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 1, 2020

Fuck it, I'm just gonna keep going. pic.twitter.com/QtvI807QMO — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 1, 2020

When it comes to Paul Krugman, there’s a veritable bottomless pit of intellectual dishonesty.

[in case @neontaster misses these] Here are @paulkrugman and @CharlesMBlow writing in the @nytimes about @repjohnlewis's words: "“I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis said." Krugman now: "And no, Democrats never said Donald Trump was illegitimate" pic.twitter.com/2zLceV9Tej — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 1, 2020

>@paulkrugman in his own words: "So this was a tainted election. It was not, as far as we can tell, stolen in the sense that votes were counted wrong, and the result won’t be overturned. But the result was nonetheless illegitimate in important ways…"https://t.co/GUJMD19Qjn pic.twitter.com/syv1ZLEUnk — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 1, 2020

I've tried to make this suitable for framing, @PaulKrugman: 2017: "Now Mr. Lewis says that he won’t attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, whom he regards as an illegitimate president." 2020: "And no, Democrats never said Donald Trump was illegitimate…" pic.twitter.com/aN9F7pIWXK — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 1, 2020

The @nytimes @TomCottonAR op-ed has a 325 word editor's note now which says in part regarding certain assertions that "Editors should have sought further corroboration of those assertions, or removed them from the piece." Will that standard be applied to @paulkrugman? https://t.co/3sOSkoNd2v pic.twitter.com/feY74wkVmV — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 1, 2020

Survey says … not a chance.

Of course. But they’ll ultimately never have to answer for it.

He knows that as a liberal, nobody is going to hold him to account. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 1, 2020