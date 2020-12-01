The New York Times’ Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has some thoughts on Joe Biden’s ongoing battle against the scourge of GOP obstructionism and Donald Trump’s refusal to concede graciously.

As expected, Krugman’s piece kicks off with quite a bang:

When Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will immediately be confronted with an unprecedented challenge — and I don’t mean the pandemic, although Covid-19 will almost surely be killing thousands of Americans every day. I mean, instead, that he’ll be the first modern U.S. president trying to govern in the face of an opposition that refuses to accept his legitimacy. And no, Democrats never said Donald Trump was illegitimate, just that he was incompetent and dangerous.

It goes without saying that Donald Trump, whose conspiracy theories are getting wilder and wilder, will never concede, and that millions of his followers will always believe — or at least say they believe — that the election was stolen.

Most Republicans in Congress certainly know this is a lie, although even on Capitol Hill there are a lot more crazy than we’d like to imagine. But it doesn’t matter; they still won’t accept that Biden has any legitimacy, even though he won the popular vote by a large margin.

Donald Trump indeed appears to be flying off the handle with increasing frequency and can’t seem to run out of stolen-election conspiracy theories to throw out there in the hopes that one of them will stick.

That said, we’re dying to know how Paul Krugman can just sit there and point his finger at Donald Trump for being a liar when Krugman is literally sitting there and lying through his teeth to his readers.

Tweeter @neontaster, for one, would like a word:

“Democrats never said Donald Trump was illegitimate,” except for all those times Democrats like Paul Krugman said exactly that.

When it comes to Paul Krugman, there’s a veritable bottomless pit of intellectual dishonesty.

Survey says … not a chance.

Of course. But they’ll ultimately never have to answer for it.

