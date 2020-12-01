Barack Obama never really went away. And now that he’s got a new memoir — or, rather, part one of a new memoir — to promote, he’s extra-not-going-away.

That’s why he’s doing things like sitting down for hard-hitting tongue baths from Stephen Colbert, where he proposed a thought exercise:

.@BarackObama worries that future elections will likewise be contested: "Imagine if, going forward, every single election is treated this way at every level. Imagine if Democrats start acting this way.” pic.twitter.com/L2A3flvQWb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 1, 2020

Just imagine if Democrats started acting like elections were stolen!

Yes, imagine. — Ben D. Ciones (@BenDCiones) December 1, 2020

Imagine if Barack Obama started acting like an intellectually honest person.

I have some astonishing news for him… — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) December 1, 2020

Who’s gonna tell him…👀 — Muchas Bananas (@phaupert14850) December 1, 2020

Can't believe he spelled "remember when" as "imagine if" — 10% FOR THE BIG GUY (@enp1980) December 1, 2020

It’s hard to imagine Democrats questioning the results of an election. pic.twitter.com/X51UQe2swe — 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@tomburkart) December 1, 2020

"It's like I don't even exist anymore…" pic.twitter.com/xDsvwcBOUm — Mike ||redacted|| (@TheOtherMikeV2) December 1, 2020

Geez, Barry. C’mon, man!

This guy… wow. — Sam Ann 🐈 🍌🇺🇸 (@samoore1925) December 1, 2020

This. Friggin’. Guy.