Donald Trump’s presidential term may be drawing to a close, but that doesn’t mean there’s not still time for a good, old-fashioned Adolf Hitler comparison!

Take it away, New York Times:

"Don’t get me wrong: This is not about comparing Mr. Trump to Hitler, which would be absurd. But… You knew a "but" was coming, didn't you?https://t.co/eig3xa1XYi — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 30, 2020

A big, fat but.

More from contributing opinion writer Jochen Bittner:

One hundred years ago, amid the implosions of Imperial Germany, powerful conservatives who led the country into war refused to accept that they had lost. Their denial gave birth to arguably the most potent and disastrous political lie of the 20th century — the Dolchstosslegende, or stab-in-the-back myth. Its core claim was that Imperial Germany never lost World War I. Defeat, its proponents said, was declared but not warranted. It was a conspiracy, a con, a capitulation — a grave betrayal that forever stained the nation. That the claim was palpably false didn’t matter. Among a sizable number of Germans, it stirred resentment, humiliation and anger. And the one figure who knew best how to exploit their frustration was Adolf Hitler. Don’t get me wrong: This is not about comparing Mr. Trump to Hitler, which would be absurd. But the Dolchstosslegende provides a warning. It’s tempting to dismiss Mr. Trump’s irrational claim that the election was “rigged” as a laughable last convulsion of his reign or a cynical bid to heighten the market value for the TV personality he might once again intend to become, especially as he appears to be giving up on his effort to overturn the election result.

Donald Trump’s post-election shenanigans may be over the top, but are they Hitler-level? No. Not even close, in fact.

That’s not gonna stop Bittner from trying, though.

But Bittner, like so many others who are part of the MSM, received their marching orders — so to speak — years ago and are just doing what they did while George W. Bush was president, only turned up to eleventy.

There you go.

You can't really claim you're not comparing Trump to Hitler when you're comparing Stop the Steal to the Stab in the Back myth. Because that's literally comparing Trump to Hitler. https://t.co/GnXO0iZ7T6 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 30, 2020

It literally is. But they’ve got nothing else up their sleeves.

The media's been in a Trump = Hitler/Satan loop for four years. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 30, 2020

Only because they couldn’t find a more hyperbolic modern analogy to go for. They hit a wall — K245 (@AJHodgeIV) November 30, 2020

They may have hit a wall, but that doesn’t mean they won’t keep pushing.

Don't worry. If another Republican runs in 2024…they will become Hitler! https://t.co/pIMZGiI8OT — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 30, 2020

Count on it.