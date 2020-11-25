Denver Mayor Michael Hancock recently urged those in his fair city to avoid traveling to enjoy Thanksgiving with their loved ones. Because he truly cares about Denverites’ wellbeing.

Or maybe because he just wanted to make sure that he wouldn’t have to sit near anybody on the plane ride to Mississippi, where he’s going to spend his Thanksgiving with his wife and daughter:

And the whipped cream on the pumpkin pie?

Trending

Read it and seethe:

Half. An. Hour.

He couldn’t even wait a whole day — a whole hour! — to be a flaming hypocrite.

But it seems to be the only kind of leadership they know how to do.

Tags: coronavirusCOVIDCOVID19DenvermayorMichael HancockMississippiThanksgivingtravel