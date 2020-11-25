Barack Obama may no longer be President of the United States, but he’ll always be President of Our Hearts.

So when he decides to lecture us on how we’ve failed to live up to the American ideals of hope and change once again, we listen:

Unwind it for us, Mr. President. Please.

Wow. Just … wow.

There’s quite a lot to unpack here. Where do we even start?

And that’s just scratching the surface.

Ah, but see, in Barack Obama’s world, identity politics are simple. If your politics are different from his, you’re a traitor to your identity.

Barack Obama, straight-up lying? Must be a day ending in “y.”

Hey Siri, show us a bigot.

It’s already ugly.

And Democrats are gonna find themselves in the same boat that Barack Obama captained before Donald Trump got the GOP nomination. Because Barack Obama is ultimately toxic.

The Left uplift and amplify him to their own detriment.

Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.

Tags: abortionBarack ObamabigotrycagesDonald Trumpgay marriageHispanicsidentity politicskids in cagesMexicansracismracistsame sex marriage