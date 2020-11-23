If an adult decides that he or she is actually meant to be a she or he, that’s their prerogative.
They’re an adult, and they can make that decision.
You know who can’t make that decision? A young child. So some woke adults are taking it upon themselves to make that decision for them:
Watch these adults push a toddler dressed in rainbow clothing to publicly announce that he is a girl named “Phoenix” who would “prefer she and her pronouns.”
“I’m a little shy,” the toddler says, when offered the microphone to make the announcement.pic.twitter.com/jfVHv7p7dT
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 23, 2020
This clip is from the HBO Doc "Transhood." pic.twitter.com/HjYi0NN0ux
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 23, 2020
At least four-year-old Phoenix was allowed to “de-transition” before it was too late. Other kids in his position aren’t so lucky.
The chant at the end is absolutely creepy.
— Jennifer Michelle Greenberg 🦌 (@JennMGreenberg) November 23, 2020
This is ridiculous. https://t.co/ydS2CrZlB9
— Ian Prior (@iprior1177) November 23, 2020
It’s child abuse, is what it is.
Child abuse plain and simple.
— President-elect Jeff Garrett (@jeffgarrett1999) November 23, 2020
It’s a cult
— A is A (@Law_of_Identity) November 23, 2020
This makes me just want to cry. Just let kids be kids.
— HeatherMarie (@BookNerdHeather) November 23, 2020
wouldn’t blame God for smiting us https://t.co/5Qlf0ZPiHf
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 23, 2020