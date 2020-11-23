If an adult decides that he or she is actually meant to be a she or he, that’s their prerogative.

They’re an adult, and they can make that decision.

You know who can’t make that decision? A young child. So some woke adults are taking it upon themselves to make that decision for them:

At least four-year-old Phoenix was allowed to “de-transition” before it was too late. Other kids in his position aren’t so lucky.

It’s child abuse, is what it is.

